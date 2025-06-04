America's Only Dog-Dedicated Campground Is A Beautiful, Amenity-Rich North Carolina Charmer

Finding a dog-friendly campground is easy, but finding a luxury campground that fully accommodates your pet can be difficult. However, one campground is taking things above and beyond to help your dog feel the most welcome: 4 Paws Kingdom Campground and Dog Retreat in Rutherfordton, North Carolina. It's far enough away from major metropolitan areas like Charlotte and Asheville to feel like an escape from city life, and it's easily one of the most enjoyable camping experiences available for any dog.

4 Paws Campground is truly one-of-a-kind. It's the first and only campground in the U.S. that puts dogs at the forefront of the experience, and it earned the top-ranked spot in a poll of best dog-friendly campgrounds by camping site The Dyrt. With plenty of dog-friendly amenities to get those tails wagging, and all the other features that their human companions may need too, camping in the Blue Ridge Mountains has never been more convenient. From a grooming center to a store that sells anything you may have forgotten, from multiple off-leash dog parks and parties for you and your dog, this campground puts dogs at the front and center of the experience.

One important thing to note is that this campground is not made for families with kids. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to enter the campgrounds, 4 Paws told Islands, to make sure it remains a safe and relaxing environment for dogs and their adult owners. "We not offer any amenities or entertainment designed for children, as our focus is entirely on providing a fun, secure, and dog-friendly experience," the campground told Islands. All dogs are required to be on a leash except for the off-leash dog parks, and their owners must show proof of rabies vaccinations for their pets, too.