A Stylish Austin Hotel Is Steps From Water With Rooftop Dining, Chic Texas Charm, And Lakeside Views
There are many reasons that Austin, Texas, is considered one of the best cities in America for a lifestyle focused on health and wellness. After all, it's a lively, year-round destination with comfortable average temperatures hovering around 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Another is its emphasis on outdoor activity, especially with the picturesque Lady Bird Lake right in the heart of the city. Right on the lake's shores, The Loren at Lady Bird Lake is a sleek sanctuary for visitors and locals alike with its chic accommodations, delicious dining, and pampering spa all about a 15-minute drive from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
The modern, streamlined architectural design features floor-to-ceiling glass throughout the hotel, which frames views of the lake with the dramatic Austin skyline in the backdrop. The public spaces are curated and artful, exhibiting the hotel's collection of contemporary art. Travelers can check into the 108 rooms and suites while locals dine and drink at the hotel's soaring Nido restaurant. For more peaceful pursuits, there is a rooftop pool, a spa, and easy access to a hike and bike trail that runs along the lake right in front of the hotel. Shopping enthusiasts are also within a 20-minute walk or short drive of Second Street District, one of Texas' best shopping destinations.
Staying at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake
The Loren at Lady Bird Lake's luxe accommodations are designed with neutral tones reflecting Austin's natural landscape and range from cozy studios to two-bedroom suites. While every room offers floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city, the balcony suites offer a private alfresco space to enjoy the outdoors. "This hotel offers some of the best downtown views of Austin, especially the lake view rooms and the restaurant," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We loved the en suite balcony where we enjoyed a wonderful sunset over [Lady Bird] lake."
The hotel's Nido restaurant is open for all-day dining and also showcases Austin's skyline with a large outdoor terrace. The innovative, globally-inspired menu emphasizes seafood, such as Foxley River oysters, bluefin tuna tartare, and octopus carpaccio, as well as pasta and meat entrees. The bar's creative cocktails nod to book titles, such as "Great Expectations" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley". For those who don't imbibe, there's a generous list of non-alcoholic drinks as well.
After a day of exploring Austin's vibrant shopping scene or heading out on active lake adventures (Austin has one of the best urban paddle trails in America), retreat to the hotel's Milk + Honey Spa for pampering treatments. Otherwise, the rooftop pool, lined by loungers, beckons for leisurely afternoons. There is also a well-equipped fitness center on the property featuring Peloton bikes. The Loren at Lady Bird Lake is the ideal city escape that balances style and substance, all within close proximity to Austin's treasures. Rooms start at $316 per night.