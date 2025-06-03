West Virginia's All-Inclusive Adventure Resort With Rafting And A Water Park Is An Adrenaline Junkie's Dream

If you're ready for an adventure-filled getaway hidden away on 1,500 acres of West Virginia forest, where you never even have to leave the resort because it has every activity you could possibly want right there on the property, then you want ACE Adventure Resort. Situated in the city of Oak Hill, right next to New River Gorge National Park, the vacation spot offers white water rafting, a spring-fed lake water park, zip-lining, and so much more.

The closest airport is the Raleigh County Memorial Airport near Beckley, West Virginia, which is just about 30 minutes south of the resort, but with only the regional Contour Airlines operating out of there, flight options are few and far between. The best option would be to fly into West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston, the state's capital and an affordable and fun vacation destination of its own, which is just over 1 hour northwest of the ACE Adventure and provides much more travel flexibility.

You'll need a home base to recover at after participating in all of the outdoor activities, and ACE has plenty of lodging choices, depending on how many people you're traveling with and your preferred accommodation style. Stay alongside the New River Gorge at one of the mountaintop property's bunkhouses, cabins, cottages, tents, chalets, lodges, or log homes, with rates starting at $79 per night. The starting rates go all the way up to $799, with the accommodations getting larger and more luxurious as you go. The 1,080-square-foot Red Fox Log Home is at the top of that list and features seven bedrooms with 13 total beds, three bathrooms, a hot tub, picnic table, fire pit, and a full kitchen. Choose wisely to ensure you're well-rested to take full advantage of all the outdoor adventures awaiting you.