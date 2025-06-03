The Frustrating Plastic Cup Scam Tourists Should Look Out For On A Trip To Europe

A trip to Europe can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and you want everything to go perfectly. You've got a fantastic hotel lined up, an itinerary that takes you to all the hot spots and local attractions, and some comfortable walking shoes all broken in and ready to go. However, while you're walking the cobblestone streets and looking up to marvel at historic buildings, you may want to glance down now and again. There is a scam out there that takes advantage of your distraction.

While you may know not to trust the "free" roses or friendship bracelets behind many a common pickpocketing scam, you may not have heard about the plastic cup scam. This is when a panhandler places a clear plastic cup full of coins out on the street where people are walking. You may accidentally kick and spill it when you're walking by. As you help clean it up, you're likely going to feel like you have to make a donation. While donating or not is completely up to you, the situation does open you up to pickpockets, who may use this distraction to slip a hand into your pocket or purse.

It's important to be aware of where you're walking anyway, and this is just another good reason to pay attention. Be conscious of distractions used to part you from your belongings. There is a good reason travel pro Rick Steves says a money belt is your key to peace of mind while traveling. You wear it under your clothing, so if you do get distracted or stop to help clean up the coins, your items are less likely to be visible or easily accessible.