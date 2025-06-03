The Frustrating Plastic Cup Scam Tourists Should Look Out For On A Trip To Europe
A trip to Europe can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and you want everything to go perfectly. You've got a fantastic hotel lined up, an itinerary that takes you to all the hot spots and local attractions, and some comfortable walking shoes all broken in and ready to go. However, while you're walking the cobblestone streets and looking up to marvel at historic buildings, you may want to glance down now and again. There is a scam out there that takes advantage of your distraction.
While you may know not to trust the "free" roses or friendship bracelets behind many a common pickpocketing scam, you may not have heard about the plastic cup scam. This is when a panhandler places a clear plastic cup full of coins out on the street where people are walking. You may accidentally kick and spill it when you're walking by. As you help clean it up, you're likely going to feel like you have to make a donation. While donating or not is completely up to you, the situation does open you up to pickpockets, who may use this distraction to slip a hand into your pocket or purse.
It's important to be aware of where you're walking anyway, and this is just another good reason to pay attention. Be conscious of distractions used to part you from your belongings. There is a good reason travel pro Rick Steves says a money belt is your key to peace of mind while traveling. You wear it under your clothing, so if you do get distracted or stop to help clean up the coins, your items are less likely to be visible or easily accessible.
How to avoid the plastic cup scam and protect your money
Stopping to help people may be second nature to you. While you may prefer donating to a recognized charity, it's human nature to want to clean up what you spilled, whether the plastic cup full of coins was deliberately placed in front of you or not. That's why it's a good idea to make sure you're always aware of your surroundings. Additionally, a money belt can keep your cash, cards, passport (if you carry it with you), and phone out of the hands of thieves. However, you can also get a backpack or purse with locking zippers and cut-proof straps to prevent crimes of opportunity. You can even use something like a twist tie to secure zipper pulls to each other. Any deterrent may make a pickpocket pass you by and look for an easier target.
Distractions are a pickpocket's stock in trade, and there are others to be on the lookout for beyond the free item and spilled coin scams. If someone spills something on you, for instance, pay attention to where your bag is as you wipe up. The same goes for seemingly friendly attempts to help you at the train ticket machine or ATM. Watch out for the upsetting petition scam, too. Finally, be extra vigilant on public transportation in Europe, as the crowded conditions make slipping a hand in your bag much easier.