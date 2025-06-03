Indiana's Pretty 'Parlor City' Is A Walkable Gem Where Small-Town Warmth Meets Historic Charm

Bluffton is a hidden gem in northern Indiana with a population of just over 10,000. It's small but mighty— known for its historic downtown and delicious restaurants, as well as a gorgeous state park along the Wabash River. Founded in 1838, Bluffton is the county seat of Wells County and home to a well-preserved Victorian downtown. It features a Romanesque courthouse with sandstone carvings and a 140-foot clock tower built in 1891. Bluffton's other claim to fame is that it has the state's first paved roads, giving it the moniker, "Parlor City" — a city as spotless as your parlor where you entertain guests.

The closest airport to Bluffton is Fort Wayne, a dynamic and underrated city, 25 miles away. It's a 35-minute drive from Fort Wayne to Bluffton via IN-1 S. You can also make a day trip from Indianapolis' scenic and artsy district of Massachusetts Ave, 110 miles southwest of Bluffton, or just under a 2-hour drive via I-69 N. You can visit Bluffton any time, but if you want to partake in the Bluffton Free Street Fair, the oldest and grandest street fair in Indiana, plan your trip for mid to late September. Established in 1898, it's the perfect family-fun festival of music, carnival rides, and food held each year.

Besides America's Best Value Inn & Suites Bluffton and Comfort Inn Near Ouabache State Park, which are reasonable accommodations near Bluffton's attractions, consider Washington Street Inn. It's a cozy three-bedroom house perfect for a family getaway.