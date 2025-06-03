Indiana's Pretty 'Parlor City' Is A Walkable Gem Where Small-Town Warmth Meets Historic Charm
Bluffton is a hidden gem in northern Indiana with a population of just over 10,000. It's small but mighty— known for its historic downtown and delicious restaurants, as well as a gorgeous state park along the Wabash River. Founded in 1838, Bluffton is the county seat of Wells County and home to a well-preserved Victorian downtown. It features a Romanesque courthouse with sandstone carvings and a 140-foot clock tower built in 1891. Bluffton's other claim to fame is that it has the state's first paved roads, giving it the moniker, "Parlor City" — a city as spotless as your parlor where you entertain guests.
The closest airport to Bluffton is Fort Wayne, a dynamic and underrated city, 25 miles away. It's a 35-minute drive from Fort Wayne to Bluffton via IN-1 S. You can also make a day trip from Indianapolis' scenic and artsy district of Massachusetts Ave, 110 miles southwest of Bluffton, or just under a 2-hour drive via I-69 N. You can visit Bluffton any time, but if you want to partake in the Bluffton Free Street Fair, the oldest and grandest street fair in Indiana, plan your trip for mid to late September. Established in 1898, it's the perfect family-fun festival of music, carnival rides, and food held each year.
Besides America's Best Value Inn & Suites Bluffton and Comfort Inn Near Ouabache State Park, which are reasonable accommodations near Bluffton's attractions, consider Washington Street Inn. It's a cozy three-bedroom house perfect for a family getaway.
Explore downtown Bluffton
Kick off your day with a coffee and caramel pecan roll at Hugh's Bakery & Coffeehouse. Then, you can stroll in the Villa North Historic District, Bluffton's charming downtown, listed as a National Register of Historic Places in 1985. You can take a self-guided walking tour and see architectural styles including the neo-classical, Queen Anne, American Craftsman, and Colonial Revival buildings that line Market Street and the surrounding area. Some of the most notable buildings include the previously mentioned courthouse, as well as the Lent A. Williamson Residence, a two-story Queen Anne structure from 1891, and the Amos G. King Residence, a two-story structure with Italianate and colonial revival details. The Stewart-Studabaker House is a red-brick Second Empire-style mansion that currently houses the Wells County Historical Museum. You can tour the house and the exhibitions that document and preserve Wells County's rich heritage and its people.
If you feel thirsty after all that walking, head to Parlor City Brewing Company, where you can find 16 beers on tap. You can wash down your delicious Hazy IPA with beef brisket nachos. Bummies Drive-In is a local favorite that serves classic root beer (add a scoop of ice cream for a float) and all kinds of dogs, from corn dogs, hot dogs, to fancy dogs like a Spanish dog with cheese. The messy BBQ sandwich is also superb. Be sure to bring cash — this nostalgic gem doesn't accept debit or credit. For Mexican grubs, go to El Camino Real. Whether you order tacos, chimichangas, or tamales, you are guaranteed a filling and hearty meal. No matter which eatery you go to in Bluffton, you will be welcomed with open arms and leave with a full stomach.
Bluffton's great outdoors
The Parlor City Plaza in the center of downtown Bluffton is a fantastic outdoor space. In addition to food trucks on Wednesdays, there is a weekly farmer's market in the summer and fall months where you can get seasonal vegetables, regional snacks, handmade crafts, and local honey. If you're in the market for some artisanal bread, keep your eye out for The Bread Guy from the nearby town of Markle.
You can also easily reach Ouabache State Park (pronounced o-bah-chee) from downtown Bluffton. Follow the River Greenway Trail, a paved 3-mile trail that follows the Wabash River. It starts at the east end of East Wabash Street and connects to the state park's paved bike trail. The state park offers a variety of trails, ranging from easy 1-mile treks to a more challenging 6-mile hike. Since the state park is a sanctuary for many birds and animals, like pheasants, quails, raccoons, and rabbits, you may see them on your hike. Added bonus: There is a fenced-off 20-acre area where you can observe bison in their natural habitat, home to one of Indiana's last bison herds.
Kunkel Lake is in the center of the park. In addition to boating, you can also fish for bluegill, catfish, and largemouth bass. If you want to stay in the park longer than a day trip, you can camp in the two campsites near the lake. The campsites offer electricity and a dump station. Restrooms, shower facilities, and playgrounds are also available to enhance your stay. You can book your campsite ahead of time through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website.
Can't get enough of Indiana State Parks? Check out Chain O' Lakes for amazing hikes, paddling, and swims.