Situated In Thailand With Sweeping Views Of Two Other Countries Is This Luxe Mountain Jungle Resort
Imagine waking up in a luxurious suite in Thailand, stepping out onto your balcony, and gazing beyond the dense tropical jungle treetops to catch a glimpse of Myanmar to your left and Laos to your right. At Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in Chiang Rai, Thailand, this idyllic setting is yours for the taking. Named after its geographically and historically interesting location — the "golden triangle" point where the Thailand's, Laos', and Myanmar's borders meet via the merging Sop Ruak and Mekong rivers — the resort literally gives guests views of three countries from its elevated perch on a mountain ridge.
Backed by a dense 160-acre bamboo forest and angled to showcase privileged views from its secluded jungle location, Anantara Golden Triangle is a subdued take on jungle luxury. The interiors of the resort's 61 rooms, suites, and common areas are peppered with rich textiles and decorative objects that reflect and celebrate local culture and craftsmanship.
But you won't be staying in your room for long, given Anantara Golden Triangle's chic amenities that are in line with the most luxurious all-inclusive resorts across the world, including a choice of restaurants and bars, sports and leisure facilities, a wellness center, and a plethora of activities available in and around the resort. But what sets this resort apart from the rest is its on-site Elephant Camp and Jungle Bubble accommodations, which offer enchanting and unforgettable interactions between guests and the elephants.
Luxury rooms, camping in bubbles, and elephant encounters
With its tri-border location being one of the resort's highlights, all the rooms and suites are equipped with balconies, as well as water features in the form of either a private pool or a terrazzo soaking tub. Certain suites have both. When you are able to pry yourself away from the luxurious comforts of your suite, you'll be spoiled for choice among the resort's chic amenities and facilities, from the infinity pool to the fitness center and the open-air spa offering wellness services across three stories. All these can work up an appetite, which you can satisfy at any one of the six restaurants and bars serving local and international cuisines.
But it's the resort's Elephant Camp that leaves an indelible impression on guests. Here, you are welcome to tag along with the elephants and their caretakers on their jungle walks, spend time learning about these gentle giants' habits and nutrition from elephant experts, or even bake special treats for the elephants to enjoy. "We had a morning with the vet when she talked to us about elephants and we could watch them roam and roll around in their natural habitat," Tripadvisor reviewer JudyC72 wrote.
Just when you think the elephant encounters at the resort couldn't get any better, you hear about the Jungle Bubbles. Installed on the resort grounds, these elevated clear-canvas domes are comfortably and elegantly furnished (think wooden flooring, air-conditioning, fully-stocked mini bars, and an outdoor deck plunge pool) to spend a night in the elephant sanctuary. This transformative experience is a rare opportunity to fully immerse yourself in the spirit of the resort's elephant conservation mission without compromising on five-star luxury. However, you must be an existing resort guest to book a night at the Jungle Bubble.
Adventures and sustainability abound at Anantara Golden Triangle
The resort also hosts a slew of activities for the adventurous, be it pedaling 131 feet above the jungle on a Sky Bike for a bird's-eye view of the Golden Triangle borders or treks and bicycle tours during the cooler months of the year. The hotel organizes tours by longboat to Myanmar and Laos, market tours paired with authentic Thai cooking classes, and immersive elephant-centric experiences. Sustainability is a high priority at Anantara Golden Triangle: Efforts include the use of biodegradable products, limited plastic use, solar panel-lined rooftops, LED lighting, and heat pumps.
Anantara's Golden Triangle Luxury Explorer Package lets you choose a curated activity for each day throughout your stay, with your choices ranging from a cooking class, an elephant camp activity, a spa session, and a yoga or Pilates class. This also includes airport pick-up and drop-off and free admission to the Hall of Opium Museum.
The luxurious experience starts when you land at Chiang Rai Airport where, depending on your booking package, you can be whisked to the resort in one hour by a private limousine transfer. Otherwise, the airport has car rentals and metered or fixed rate taxis upon arrival. The hotel also arranges pick-up and drop-offs from the larger yet much further Chiang Mai International Airport. This northern Thailand city, known for its vibrant February flower festival, is a four-and-a-half-hour drive away from the resort — allow a few more hours if you plan to stop by the temples, hot springs, or the Elephant Nature Park (an elephant sanctuary rated as an ethical wildlife attraction in Thailand) that dot the route.