Situated In Thailand With Sweeping Views Of Two Other Countries Is This Luxe Mountain Jungle Resort

With its tri-border location being one of the resort's highlights, all the rooms and suites are equipped with balconies, as well as water features in the form of either a private pool or a terrazzo soaking tub. Certain suites have both. When you are able to pry yourself away from the luxurious comforts of your suite, you'll be spoiled for choice among the resort's chic amenities and facilities, from the infinity pool to the fitness center and the open-air spa offering wellness services across three stories. All these can work up an appetite, which you can satisfy at any one of the six restaurants and bars serving local and international cuisines.

But it's the resort's Elephant Camp that leaves an indelible impression on guests. Here, you are welcome to tag along with the elephants and their caretakers on their jungle walks, spend time learning about these gentle giants' habits and nutrition from elephant experts, or even bake special treats for the elephants to enjoy. "We had a morning with the vet when she talked to us about elephants and we could watch them roam and roll around in their natural habitat," Tripadvisor reviewer JudyC72 wrote.

Just when you think the elephant encounters at the resort couldn't get any better, you hear about the Jungle Bubbles. Installed on the resort grounds, these elevated clear-canvas domes are comfortably and elegantly furnished (think wooden flooring, air-conditioning, fully-stocked mini bars, and an outdoor deck plunge pool) to spend a night in the elephant sanctuary. This transformative experience is a rare opportunity to fully immerse yourself in the spirit of the resort's elephant conservation mission without compromising on five-star luxury. However, you must be an existing resort guest to book a night at the Jungle Bubble.