One Of The Southwest's Best Outdoor Art Festivals Thrives In The Historic Charm Of Boulder City, Nevada
Arguably Nevada's most charming desert city and within close reach of both Hoover Dam and Lake Mead, Boulder City is gaining a reputation among travelers for its beauty and hospitality. But more than anything else, Boulder City is known for its artistic spirit, which is exemplified by one of the biggest events in its calendar: the annual Art in the Park festival.
A Boulder City institution for more than 60 years, the free event takes place over two days in the fall, usually at the start of October, and sees hundreds of acclaimed artists gather together to create the biggest outdoor juried art festival in the Southwest. Every year, it brings more than 100,000 people to Boulder City (population 15,029). The event is a fundraising benefit for Boulder City Hospital and takes place in Escalante, Bicentennial, and Wilbur Parks.
Art in the Park is an opportunity to support artists of all styles and disciplines while supporting Boulder City Hospital. But you don't just have to attend as a visitor. If you are an artist yourself, you can easily apply online to display your work at Art in the Park.
Plan your Art in the Park experience with these travel tips
Art in the Park is about more than selling art. There are scores of vendors showcasing a wide range of crafts, gifts, clothing, home goods, and more, as well as diverse stands offering delicious street food. The festival also includes performances, art workshops and demonstrations for both adults and kids, and prize draws.
Boulder City is served by Boulder City Municipal Airport, which is just 3 miles away from town. Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport is 24 miles away. Boulder City and Las Vegas are connected by train and bus routes, which currently require one change along the way. A taxi from Las Vegas to Boulder City takes around 30 minutes. When it comes to accommodation, Boulder Dam Hotel is well-reviewed by Google users and a good central option a few blocks away from the parks where the festival is hosted.
Looking to explore more of Nevada? Big Bend of the Colorado is a cool beachfront recreation area south of Boulder City, while Amargosa Valley to the northwest is a popular destination with sand dune trails and otherworldly scenery.