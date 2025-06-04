One Of The Southwest's Best Outdoor Art Festivals Thrives In The Historic Charm Of Boulder City, Nevada

Arguably Nevada's most charming desert city and within close reach of both Hoover Dam and Lake Mead, Boulder City is gaining a reputation among travelers for its beauty and hospitality. But more than anything else, Boulder City is known for its artistic spirit, which is exemplified by one of the biggest events in its calendar: the annual Art in the Park festival.

A Boulder City institution for more than 60 years, the free event takes place over two days in the fall, usually at the start of October, and sees hundreds of acclaimed artists gather together to create the biggest outdoor juried art festival in the Southwest. Every year, it brings more than 100,000 people to Boulder City (population 15,029). The event is a fundraising benefit for Boulder City Hospital and takes place in Escalante, Bicentennial, and Wilbur Parks.

Art in the Park is an opportunity to support artists of all styles and disciplines while supporting Boulder City Hospital. But you don't just have to attend as a visitor. If you are an artist yourself, you can easily apply online to display your work at Art in the Park.