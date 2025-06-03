Iceland's Blue Caves Offer A One-Of-A-Kind Underground Icy Wonderland That Feels Otherworldly To Explore

The small nation of Iceland is a bucket list trip for many travelers, and with good reason. As travel pro Rick Steves says, Iceland's "small island syndrome" makes exploring it a joy. Iceland's mystique comes from its unique geography of simmering volcanoes and vast glaciers with tunnels of blue ice. All of which is easily reachable within a few hours of driving.

Visitors wanting to experience the ice caves of Iceland will need to fly to Reykjavik first. From there, visitors have a choice of locations. The Katla ice cave inside the Kötlujökull glacier is one of the most accessible and popular to visit, open even in the summer. The Vatnajökull National Park, home to Europe's largest glacier, is further east, and its Crystal Blue Ice Cave is an exceptionally beautiful example of this natural phenomenon. The Langjökull glacier is another good option with both natural and artificial ice caves and tunnels that can be visited year-round.

Whichever area you choose to visit, it's important to book a guided tour. Visiting these glaciers requires special vehicles, and ice caves can be dangerous to visit without the proper knowledge and equipment. Many tours will pick up from Reykjavik. Others operate from the town of Vik, closer to the Katla Ice Cave, and about a 2.5-hour drive from Reykjavik. Jökulsárlón, about a five-hour drive from the capital, is another popular pick-up point for the Crystal Blue Ice Cave, especially when combined with a visit to the nearby lagoon.