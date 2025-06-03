The Geographic Mistake Most Americans, Including Rick Steves, Are Guilty Of Making In The Netherlands

For many American visitors, what's known of the Netherlands is canal-filled cities, windmills, and the best destinations to witness bursting tulips. This charming aesthetic is largely tied to the region historically known as Holland, but calling the entire country "Holland" is a common faux pas. In fact, Holland only refers to two of the country's 12 provinces — North and South Holland. Using the term to address the whole nation is a bit like calling the entire United Kingdom "England."

Travelers can't really be blamed for mixing up Holland and the Netherlands. As travel expert Rick Steves, who admits to making the faux pas himself, explains on his website, "most of our iconic images of the Netherlands come from the region properly referred to as Holland." The North and South Holland regions include the well-known Dutch cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague. The world's largest tulip field, Keukenhof, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Kinderdijk, renowned for its 19 historical windmills, are in South Holland. The windmills and levees of the Netherlands were most prominently built in Holland, where they were designed to prevent flooding and pump out water from this low-lying, marshy region.

It is true that, in promoting itself for tourism, the Netherlands once used Holland as an overarching name, only officially rebranding itself as the Netherlands starting in 2020. Even the official tourism site for the country is called Holland.com, as of this writing. The country decided to ditch its nickname to prevent overtourism in the Holland regions and "more clearly show what the Netherlands has to offer to the world," according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.