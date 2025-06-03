One Of Milwaukee's Most Creative Neighborhoods Blends Eclectic Festivals, Local Art, And A Strong Community

Milwaukee may be mostly known for its legendary beer industry, but it actually has quite a bit more going for it, making it a prime spot for those looking to visit (or even move to) the Midwest. With its beaches, breweries, and bliss, is it any wonder that it has become America's most affordable lake destination? If you're considering taking a trip to Milwaukee, be sure to stop in its Riverwest neighborhood. With a population of talented local artists, strong communal vibes, and festivals you won't find anywhere else, it perfectly encapsulates why Milwaukee should be on every vacationer's wish list.

Riverwest is conveniently located 12 miles north of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, making it easy to get to. If you're not used to cold weather, it's best not to visit Milwaukee in the winter as that's when it's at its iciest; Cream City is best visited in the summer, which rarely gets too hot there. There are quite a few lodging options near Riverwest, such as Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront, Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Milwaukee, and The Trade, an Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriott.

On the surface, Riverwest may seem like many other hip neighborhoods tucked away in major cities. However, what sets Riverwest apart from those kinds of districts is its ability to make out-of-towners feel like they're part of one big happy family. For example, step into the Daily Bird coffee shop, and you'll be greeted by cheerful locals and an abundance of uplifting messages to help you start your day right. Riverwest is also a neighborhood that loves to show off its talent, such as at Fischberger's Variety, a gift store that carries quirky goods crafted by artists from the city.