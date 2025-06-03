Pennsylvania's Secret Mountain Region Boasts Rolling Hills, Wineries, And Quaint Main Streets
Sometimes, it's hard to pick a vacation destination when you have a lot of interests. It's not always easy to find somewhere that caters to everything you want to cram into your trip. If you like small-town charm with lively main streets, wineries, and hills full of outdoor adventures, there aren't many places better than Pennsylvania's secret mountain range, known as the Endless Mountains. Here, you can find everything you enjoy on a vacation, and perhaps even more. It's far less crowded than some of the others in the area, including the artsy little lake town with wineries and antiques hiding in the Poconos Mountains.
The Endless Mountains encompass roughly 1,237 square miles of space primarily across two rather laid-back counties, called Sullivan and Wyoming, in the northeast of Pennsylvania. There's not much information about where the name for the range comes from, though some say it's because it looks like it goes on forever when you're in the middle of the range.
The range is roughly three hours from Philadelphia, one of the most underrated cities in America, according to Samantha Brown. Despite the distance, it's worth the drive. Along the way, you'll get to see some of the beauty that makes the Endless Mountain range so beautiful and worth a visit, including the rolling hills, small towns with charming main streets, and even a few wineries. Since the mountains are so large, you have the chance to turn this into a small town and wine-filled road trip at places like the Endless Mountain Vineyards, or pick the spot that appeals the most to you and fully explore what the area has to offer.
Visiting small towns and enjoying the wineries in the Endless Mountains
Tunkhannock is one of the more popular options, as there is a lot to do and enjoy. Additionally, it's the gateway to the Endless Mountains, which makes it a great starting spot. There are historic walking tours for those who want to learn more about the area, and even a viaduct you can explore. Get entertainment and a bit of history at the Dietrich Theater. And when you need to recoup, you can grab a bite to eat from Twigs Cafe. While Tunkhannock is popular, it's not the only destination you can enjoy. Eagles Mere is also in the Endless Mountain Range, and features places to stay, museums, and even a lake. During the winter, there's also a toboggan slide just off of the main street.
Vineyards are plentiful in the area, as the rolling mountain range makes it an ideal environment for growing grapes. Endless Mountain Vineyards provides the perfect space to sit and enjoy a drink, have a beautiful and delicious dinner, or even hold a party. They also host their own events, related to grieving for loved ones, stomping grapes, and private event dinners. There is also the Nimble Hill Vineyard and Winery, which offers tastings, and you can buy beers and wines to make it more welcoming for everyone. The drinks are delicious and the whole business feels inviting and peaceful. Maiolatesi is another option if you want to support family-owned business and to be able to try a wide range of wine varieties.
See more of the rolling hills by visiting the local state parks
If you want to see the rolling hills that make up the Endless Mountains up close, the best way to do so is to explore the parks in the area. While the mountains might not actually be endless, the places to visit and activities to do are. Every season, the area changes, offering new adventures. In the summer, you can go hiking and biking across Vosburg Neck. It is a relatively new destination, having first opened in 2022, but it has plenty to keep you occupied including eight miles of trails and a chance to kayak. Ricketts Glen, nestled next to a small riverfront Pennsylvania borough with a perfect outdoor escape and uncrowded trails, is another amazing state park, considered the largest in the area with over 13,000 acres to its name.
While these are two great options, it's surely not your only choices. There are 16 state parks and various other lands open to the public in the mountain region. Depending on the one you go to, and the time of year, you have choices to enjoy many outdoor adventures, including hunting swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, skiing, and biking.
If you want to mainly focus on the nature of the Endless Mountains, there are also quite a few campgrounds to stay at. Many have modern amenities, including hot showers and flushable toilets. There are also several charming little places to stay dotted throughout the range, including the Inn the Beginning Bed and Breakfast, a charming little home with wonderful staff, and a relaxing pace for its guests.