Pennsylvania's Secret Mountain Region Boasts Rolling Hills, Wineries, And Quaint Main Streets

Sometimes, it's hard to pick a vacation destination when you have a lot of interests. It's not always easy to find somewhere that caters to everything you want to cram into your trip. If you like small-town charm with lively main streets, wineries, and hills full of outdoor adventures, there aren't many places better than Pennsylvania's secret mountain range, known as the Endless Mountains. Here, you can find everything you enjoy on a vacation, and perhaps even more. It's far less crowded than some of the others in the area, including the artsy little lake town with wineries and antiques hiding in the Poconos Mountains.

The Endless Mountains encompass roughly 1,237 square miles of space primarily across two rather laid-back counties, called Sullivan and Wyoming, in the northeast of Pennsylvania. There's not much information about where the name for the range comes from, though some say it's because it looks like it goes on forever when you're in the middle of the range.

The range is roughly three hours from Philadelphia, one of the most underrated cities in America, according to Samantha Brown. Despite the distance, it's worth the drive. Along the way, you'll get to see some of the beauty that makes the Endless Mountain range so beautiful and worth a visit, including the rolling hills, small towns with charming main streets, and even a few wineries. Since the mountains are so large, you have the chance to turn this into a small town and wine-filled road trip at places like the Endless Mountain Vineyards, or pick the spot that appeals the most to you and fully explore what the area has to offer.