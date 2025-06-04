The Biggest Differences American Tourists Will Notice When Taking A Shower In Europe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After a long flight from the United States to Europe, the thought of finally showering fills many travelers with a sense of relief. However, you may notice that European hotel rooms are significantly smaller than what you're used to. This includes a tiny bathroom with a shower and no tub, particularly in historic buildings.

Welcome to a European hotel bathroom, which is likely very different than what you have at home. In addition to the standalone setup and lack of tub, the first major difference you'll probably see is that European showers often have glass doors rather than curtains. They're designed to cover the shower enough so that water doesn't spray out, but this depends on the next difference you may notice: the showerhead.

Handheld showerheads are pretty common in Europe, whether they're just hanging down or mounted in a stand. Your best bet if it's hanging is to get yourself wet first, add soap and shampoo while the water isn't on you, then rinse. Just make sure you aim away from the open part of the shower wall, or you could have a bit of a flood. It takes a little getting used to, but hey, you'll have a new life skill. However, first you have to turn the shower on ... or at least try to. You may even have a bathroom outside of the room in the hall, and although the setup may seem less than ideal, Rick Steves says this is a great way to save money on accommodations.