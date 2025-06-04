The Biggest Differences American Tourists Will Notice When Taking A Shower In Europe
After a long flight from the United States to Europe, the thought of finally showering fills many travelers with a sense of relief. However, you may notice that European hotel rooms are significantly smaller than what you're used to. This includes a tiny bathroom with a shower and no tub, particularly in historic buildings.
Welcome to a European hotel bathroom, which is likely very different than what you have at home. In addition to the standalone setup and lack of tub, the first major difference you'll probably see is that European showers often have glass doors rather than curtains. They're designed to cover the shower enough so that water doesn't spray out, but this depends on the next difference you may notice: the showerhead.
Handheld showerheads are pretty common in Europe, whether they're just hanging down or mounted in a stand. Your best bet if it's hanging is to get yourself wet first, add soap and shampoo while the water isn't on you, then rinse. Just make sure you aim away from the open part of the shower wall, or you could have a bit of a flood. It takes a little getting used to, but hey, you'll have a new life skill. However, first you have to turn the shower on ... or at least try to. You may even have a bathroom outside of the room in the hall, and although the setup may seem less than ideal, Rick Steves says this is a great way to save money on accommodations.
Dealing with shower differences in European bathrooms
Systems can vary across different countries, and while some shower knobs have red and blue indicators for hot and cold water, respectively, you may instead see a letter symbolizing the local word for hot and cold. In French, chaud (meaning "hot") is marked by a "C," while "F" signifies the word froid (which means "cold").
There may even be a switch to turn on the hot water tank, and it might be outside the bathroom. Your best bet if you're confused is to look for directions first, and if you can't find them, call the front desk and ask how to use it. If they send someone up to show you, use an app like Google Translate, which has a live conversation translation feature to make sure you understand completely. It's also important to remember that you may not have unlimited hot water, so a quick shower routine can be a lifesaver. You can even turn off the water for a bit while you lather up.
Another thing you may notice in European bathrooms is that you don't have a washcloth. It's not common to offer them here, so if that's something you like, pack your own. Towels may be smaller than you're used to as well, so many tourists, particularly those with longer hair, often bring something like the Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel that wraps up and fastens in place. Finally, while we're speaking of bathrooms, you should check to see if the country you're visiting is one where you should avoid flushing toilet paper, such as Greece. Otherwise, you may clog the pipes, which is much more embarrassing than simply throwing the used toilet paper in the trash.