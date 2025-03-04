A New Travel Guarantee Might Pay You If It Rains On Your Vacation

You can plan the perfect trip down to the last detail, but as we all know, travel loves to throw curveballs. No matter how much effort you put in, there's always a chance something will go sideways. Whether it's a freak storm or yet another unexpected health crisis (we all know how that goes), your dream vacation can turn into a soggy disappointment. And the worst part? Travel insurance probably won't save you, meaning you're left holding the bill for a trip you barely got to enjoy. But JetBlue Airways just threw travelers a lifeline. If your getaway gets drenched in what they call "excessive rain," the airline will actually give you a refund.

JetBlue has always been ahead of the game with its extra legroom, free snacks, and solid perks, but now it's tackling one of the most frustrating travel buzzkills: Bad weather. Thanks to a partnership with WeatherPromise, JetBlue Vacations now offers automatic reimbursements for eligible Flight + Hotel packages when Mother Nature refuses to cooperate. And it's not just flights — hotels, car rentals, and activities booked through JetBlue Vacations are covered, too. How do they decide if it's too rainy, you ask? WeatherPromise taps into fancy tech like satellite imagery, weather stations, and radar data to determine if the rainfall at your destination qualifies as "excessive." If it does, you get an automatic refund — no arguing with customer service, no drowning in paperwork.

The WeatherPromise guarantee typically reimburses between 3-8% of your total trip cost, but in some cases, you could get a full refund. It's handled on a case-by-case basis, but knowing you have a built-in rain check makes booking during stormy seasons way less risky. If your trip turns into a downpour disaster, JetBlue won't leave you high and dry.