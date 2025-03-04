A New Travel Guarantee Might Pay You If It Rains On Your Vacation
You can plan the perfect trip down to the last detail, but as we all know, travel loves to throw curveballs. No matter how much effort you put in, there's always a chance something will go sideways. Whether it's a freak storm or yet another unexpected health crisis (we all know how that goes), your dream vacation can turn into a soggy disappointment. And the worst part? Travel insurance probably won't save you, meaning you're left holding the bill for a trip you barely got to enjoy. But JetBlue Airways just threw travelers a lifeline. If your getaway gets drenched in what they call "excessive rain," the airline will actually give you a refund.
JetBlue has always been ahead of the game with its extra legroom, free snacks, and solid perks, but now it's tackling one of the most frustrating travel buzzkills: Bad weather. Thanks to a partnership with WeatherPromise, JetBlue Vacations now offers automatic reimbursements for eligible Flight + Hotel packages when Mother Nature refuses to cooperate. And it's not just flights — hotels, car rentals, and activities booked through JetBlue Vacations are covered, too. How do they decide if it's too rainy, you ask? WeatherPromise taps into fancy tech like satellite imagery, weather stations, and radar data to determine if the rainfall at your destination qualifies as "excessive." If it does, you get an automatic refund — no arguing with customer service, no drowning in paperwork.
The WeatherPromise guarantee typically reimburses between 3-8% of your total trip cost, but in some cases, you could get a full refund. It's handled on a case-by-case basis, but knowing you have a built-in rain check makes booking during stormy seasons way less risky. If your trip turns into a downpour disaster, JetBlue won't leave you high and dry.
There are also other travel companies that offer similar protections
JetBlue might be the first airline to roll out a rain-related refund policy, but it's not the first travel company to offer a bad-weather backup plan. SeaWorld, for example, has its Weather-or-Not Assurance, which lets guests return for free within a year if extreme weather ruins their visits. Meanwhile, cruise lines like Hurtigruten and Havila Voyages — which lure passengers in with the promise of Northern Lights sightings — offer a free do-over cruise if the aurora decides to ghost them. Ski resorts like Sugarloaf in Maine also have snow guarantees on lift tickets, refunding skiers if the slopes aren't up to par. Heck, even Airbnb offers refunds for unforeseen bad weather experiences.
Clearly, these guarantees aren't just about rain — they cover all kinds of nature-related hiccups. And as unpredictable weather becomes the norm, more companies are jumping on board. "The climate is changing, and the severity of weather events is increasing," WeatherPromise co-founder Daniel Price shared with Travel Weekly. "It is changing travel patterns. You now have people concerned about going to southern Europe in August because of the unpredictability of weather. What used to be peak season in certain places is changing, and we're able to step in and actually help with that."
Now that an airline is in the mix, it's probably only a matter of time before others follow JetBlue's lead. And don't be surprised if even more travel companies start rolling out weather-related protections. The way things are going, we might eventually see refunds for heatwaves, blizzards, or even record-breaking pollen counts. Until then, at least one airline is making sure travelers don't have to pay for Mother Nature's bad moods.