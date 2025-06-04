This Spanish City Rivals NYC When It Comes To Rooftop Bars, Art Museums, And Ancient Egyptian Temples

The Prado is one of Europe's top art museums and on the same level as the Louvre in Paris (which has a secret entrance recommended by Rick Steves) when it comes to showcasing masterpieces. In the Prado, you will find the harrowing "Black Paintings" of Francisco Goya and the masterful perspective of Diego Velásquez' "Las Meninas," as well as representations of Dutch greats like Peter Paul Rubens and Hieronymus Bosch.

At the Reina Sofia Museum, you can see Picasso's most famous piece, "Guernica," as well as a collection of works by the surrealist Salvador Dalí. Like the Met and the MOMA in New York, crowds are inevitable here, but Madrid also has underrated museums like CaixaForum, which always offers a fresh range of exhibits from art to science and archeology, another topic Madrid does just as well as NYC.

If you've been to the Met in New York, you may already be familiar with the Temple of Dendur. It was given as a gift from the Egyptian government to thank the U.S. for its contributions to help save 22 temples at risk of being destroyed. Spain was also recognized for its significant contributions and, in turn, received the Temple of Debod. Instead of being behind the walls of the museum, it is on display in a public park and, unlike the one in NYC, visitors are still able to go inside.