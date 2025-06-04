This Spanish City Rivals NYC When It Comes To Rooftop Bars, Art Museums, And Ancient Egyptian Temples
Even though it had been years since my last trip to Madrid and I had never lived there, I was overcome with a sense of familiarity that reminded me of my years living in New York City. There are a lot of differences between the two cities, of course, beyond language and geography. For one thing, New York doesn't receive nearly as much sunshine as the Spanish capital, and Madrileños are landlocked while New Yorkers can enjoy the views on the Hudson. And yet, when I was exploring the city on a weekend break, I couldn't help but feel like I was retracing old routes. From admiring the skyline views from the top of a chic hotel rooftop bar to being mesmerized by some of the greatest masterpieces of all time in iconic museums, it was the big city experience I didn't know I was missing.
Anyone who loves New York will probably like Madrid, if not love it. From one concrete jungle to another, here are some of the ways that Madrid blends the benefits of a cosmopolitan destination — fantastic museums, hotels, and restaurants — with Spanish flair.
Madrid's many museums and one special temple
The Prado is one of Europe's top art museums and on the same level as the Louvre in Paris (which has a secret entrance recommended by Rick Steves) when it comes to showcasing masterpieces. In the Prado, you will find the harrowing "Black Paintings" of Francisco Goya and the masterful perspective of Diego Velásquez' "Las Meninas," as well as representations of Dutch greats like Peter Paul Rubens and Hieronymus Bosch.
At the Reina Sofia Museum, you can see Picasso's most famous piece, "Guernica," as well as a collection of works by the surrealist Salvador Dalí. Like the Met and the MOMA in New York, crowds are inevitable here, but Madrid also has underrated museums like CaixaForum, which always offers a fresh range of exhibits from art to science and archeology, another topic Madrid does just as well as NYC.
If you've been to the Met in New York, you may already be familiar with the Temple of Dendur. It was given as a gift from the Egyptian government to thank the U.S. for its contributions to help save 22 temples at risk of being destroyed. Spain was also recognized for its significant contributions and, in turn, received the Temple of Debod. Instead of being behind the walls of the museum, it is on display in a public park and, unlike the one in NYC, visitors are still able to go inside.
Rooftop drinks and skyline views
There is so much culture and art to absorb on a trip to Madrid that you could almost forget that the city is one of Europe's nightlife capitals. As evening approaches on a weekend, you will see terraces fill up with people wiling away the last hours of daylight. These terraces are great for people-watching, but you could also take an elevator to one of Madrid's most glamorous rooftop terraces for a more Manhattan-esque view from the top of Gran Vía, an ornate promenade lined with Art Deco and Beaux-Art facades.
Best for appreciating the grandeur of Madrid's architecture, with a touch of contemporary style, Picalagartos is located on the top floor of the four-star NH Collection Gran Vía. From here, you will be looking directly at the Telefónica Building and will have 360-degree views of the Madrid skyline with mountains on the horizon — something NYC definitely does not have. Europe's first skyscraper and tallest building when it opened in 1930, the Telefónica Building was directly inspired by the skyscrapers of New York. Picalagartos offers a menu of small bites and inventive cocktails with non-alcoholic options, but make sure you reserve your table in advance if you want to stay and enjoy the sunset.