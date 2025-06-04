Golf Greens And Slot Machines Beckon At Nevada's Less Crowded Casino Town With Crisp Desert Air
In Nevada, many travelers think they can only hit it big in "Sin City," but you can head to the Virgin River Valley and find quaint towns with world-class golf and vibrant casinos. Or, for a real hidden gem, venture seven hours north of Las Vegas to a small town called Jackpot, Nevada — yes, that's really its name! With a population of just over 1,400 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Jackpot offers a stark contrast to Las Vegas, which boasts nearly 661,000 residents. It's one of those endearing, under-the-radar desert towns where you can truly escape the Vegas bustle. Plus, it's nestled near the Idaho border, and it's basically a stone's throw away from a secret mountain paradise for wine lovers. In fact, it's a hot spot for Idahoan road-trippers, as it's less than three hours from Boise.
Golfers will also find Jackpot surprisingly rewarding. The town is home to scenic, laid-back courses like the Jackpot Golf Club, where players can enjoy panoramic views of the high desert landscape without the crowds or high fees found in larger cities. It's the kind of place where you can take your time, soak in the scenery, and get a hole-in-one. Once you've wrapped up a day on the greens, Jackpot's classic casino scene offers a lively way to keep the energy high well into the evening.
The casinos where you can win big in Jackpot
While Jackpot may be small in size, its casino culture delivers big on slots, tables, and that dinging sound gamblers all know and love. At the heart of the action is Cactus Petes Resort Casino, a long-standing staple that's been welcoming travelers since the 1950s (as per LinkedIn). The casino floor features 500 slot machines and 14 table games, like blackjack and craps, so players have a lot of options to push their luck. Cactus Petes is the kind of place where retro, traditional Nevada hospitality meets modern amenities.
The city's casino scene is quite the opposite of that in Vegas. It's one for the more laid-back traveler. Here, you won't find the overwhelming crowds or high-stakes intensity. Instead, there's a friendly atmosphere where visitors can enjoy the thrill of gaming at their own pace. Many travelers make a weekend out of it, as Cactus Petes doubles as a resort with rooms, suites, and an RV park for the road-trippers. There are also a few different dining options and live entertainment. Jackpot's casinos may be low-key compared to the Strip, but they capture the vintage spirit of Nevada's gaming reputation, and it's a great way to blow off some steam after a day on the putting green.
The golf scene in Jackpot
Jackpot, Nevada, may be best known for its casinos, but it's also a golfer's home away from home. There's only one club in the area, Jackpot Golf Club, which offers a prime experience. This 18-hole, par-72 championship course, designed by legendary golf architect Robert Muir Graves, stretches over 6,900 yards. Set against the high desert backdrop, the course features a rolling terrain and scenic views that attract golfers of all skill levels.
Aside from a full-length grass driving range, you can test your talent on practice putting and chipping greens, and buy some gear at a pro shop stocked with the latest items. Plus, if you get hungry, there is a full beverage and snack bar.
Rates range between $30 and $65, which is quite a bit more budget-friendly than a private club. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or a casual player looking for a relaxed round, Jackpot Golf Club offers a rewarding experience that complements the town's vibrant entertainment scene. Jackpot proves that great golf and classic casino thrills can thrive together in one unforgettable small-town destination.