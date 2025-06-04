Golf Greens And Slot Machines Beckon At Nevada's Less Crowded Casino Town With Crisp Desert Air

In Nevada, many travelers think they can only hit it big in "Sin City," but you can head to the Virgin River Valley and find quaint towns with world-class golf and vibrant casinos. Or, for a real hidden gem, venture seven hours north of Las Vegas to a small town called Jackpot, Nevada — yes, that's really its name! With a population of just over 1,400 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Jackpot offers a stark contrast to Las Vegas, which boasts nearly 661,000 residents. It's one of those endearing, under-the-radar desert towns where you can truly escape the Vegas bustle. Plus, it's nestled near the Idaho border, and it's basically a stone's throw away from a secret mountain paradise for wine lovers. In fact, it's a hot spot for Idahoan road-trippers, as it's less than three hours from Boise.

Golfers will also find Jackpot surprisingly rewarding. The town is home to scenic, laid-back courses like the Jackpot Golf Club, where players can enjoy panoramic views of the high desert landscape without the crowds or high fees found in larger cities. It's the kind of place where you can take your time, soak in the scenery, and get a hole-in-one. Once you've wrapped up a day on the greens, Jackpot's classic casino scene offers a lively way to keep the energy high well into the evening.