Escape Las Vegas' Bustle At An Under-The-Radar Endearing Town In The Heart Of Nevada's Desert
Nestled between the most and least lively places in the Mojave Desert is a modest town that's not too concerned with turning heads. Whereas Las Vegas attracts with the glitz and glam, Pahrump is less about drawing in the big crowds and more about catering to travelers and locals looking to escape the bustle of city life. It has a very neighborly feel, with a few notable attractions that'd keep any traveler entertained enough to stick around, admire the desert scenery, invest in the local economy, and be on their way, likely to return again when they need another quiet retreat.
Pahrump was established in the late 1800s as part of the ongoing gold rush when prospector George Breyfogle drew attention to nearby gold deposits. Though he never could locate whatever gold lay hidden in the Spring Mountain range, the attention he drew laid the foundation for what would become Pahrump. It wasn't until Las Vegas' population ballooned to over 100,000 that Pahrump's real estate grew more attractive, resulting in the modernization that eventually allowed the desert town to accommodate its population of about 40,000.
Only around an hour's drive west of Las Vegas, down State Highway 160 across Spring Mountain, Pahrump awaits like a mirage in the middle of the Mojave. Whether you're visiting to get away from Las Vegas or want to stop on the southern route to Death Valley rather than the northern path past the serene and breathtaking Mount Charleston, this quaint desert town is worth a visit.
Where can travelers stay in Pahrump?
Pahrump may not have the allure of Sin City or the beautiful red rock vistas of the Valley of Fire, but that doesn't mean it doesn't deserve a stopover. Though you won't find big-named resorts with headliners plastered on massive marquees, you will find the warming glow of the Pahrump Nugget. As part of the Golden Entertainment brand, which is also responsible for Las Vegas' The STRAT Hotel, Casino, and Tower (formerly the Stratosphere) and the PT's band of casual taverns and pubs, the Pahrump Nugget is a fairly high-class hotel and casino complete with 69 contemporary guestrooms, a casino floor boasting over 300 machines and tables, an on-site bowling alley, bingo, live entertainment, various eateries, and a sports book.
While Pahrump Nugget may look like the premier place to settle in for the night, it's actually not the highest-rated accommodation in the quaint desert town. That honor goes to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on South Highway 160. The Pahrump Nugget sits at 3.5 stars across under 300 reviews, but the Holiday Inn pulls in a promising 4.5 stars from over 450 reviews. Complaints about the Pahrump Nugget range from broken fixtures and furnishings to simply feeling outdated. If neither property appeals, visitors can also choose between the Gold Town Casino, the Saddle West, or the Best Western Pahrump Oasis, which, surprisingly, falls just behind the Holiday Inn with four stars on Tripadvisor across over 1,300 reviews.
What's there to do in Pahrump?
Being a smaller city in the desert, it may seem like options for entertainment would be slim. On the contrary, Pahrump's isolation happens to be one of its strengths. For instance, it's only an hour outside Death Valley National Park, which is a must-see experience if you're already in the Mojave Desert. That also makes Pahrump about a 45-minute drive to Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, where you can stop off quickly on the way to Death Valley or take a few hours to enjoy this bit of nature protected by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Closer to town, you can partake in freshly made local libations at the Sanders Family Winery, an unexpected treasure that offers free tastings. If you're not too skittish about heights, Balloons Over Pahrump offers a hot air balloon experience that provides views you could never imagine. The four-hour-long aerial excursion is replete with vistas of the surrounding desert sands and mountain ranges, beautifully illuminated by the sun on the horizon. To top things off, guests over 21 can clink glasses during a champagne toast.
Care to keep your feet on the ground? Maybe the Mountain Falls Golf Club will be more your speed with its 18-hole championship course. History buffs will love the exhibits chronicling the city's timeline at the Pahrump Valley Museum. And, of course, if you're staying at the Holiday Inn, you can lounge in the sun at the on-site outdoor heated pool.