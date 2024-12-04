Escape Las Vegas' Bustle At An Under-The-Radar Endearing Town In The Heart Of Nevada's Desert

Nestled between the most and least lively places in the Mojave Desert is a modest town that's not too concerned with turning heads. Whereas Las Vegas attracts with the glitz and glam, Pahrump is less about drawing in the big crowds and more about catering to travelers and locals looking to escape the bustle of city life. It has a very neighborly feel, with a few notable attractions that'd keep any traveler entertained enough to stick around, admire the desert scenery, invest in the local economy, and be on their way, likely to return again when they need another quiet retreat.

Pahrump was established in the late 1800s as part of the ongoing gold rush when prospector George Breyfogle drew attention to nearby gold deposits. Though he never could locate whatever gold lay hidden in the Spring Mountain range, the attention he drew laid the foundation for what would become Pahrump. It wasn't until Las Vegas' population ballooned to over 100,000 that Pahrump's real estate grew more attractive, resulting in the modernization that eventually allowed the desert town to accommodate its population of about 40,000.

Only around an hour's drive west of Las Vegas, down State Highway 160 across Spring Mountain, Pahrump awaits like a mirage in the middle of the Mojave. Whether you're visiting to get away from Las Vegas or want to stop on the southern route to Death Valley rather than the northern path past the serene and breathtaking Mount Charleston, this quaint desert town is worth a visit.