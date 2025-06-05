Yelp Names The Best Airport Restaurants Of 2025 (And A Mouth-Watering Wine Lounge Takes The Crown)

Travelers often have a complicated relationship with airport restaurants. On one hand, costs can reach ridiculous levels (think the $28 pint of Samuel Adams beer at LaGuardia Airport or $18 avocado toast at San Francisco International Airport). On the other hand, amid the anxiety and fatigue before a flight or during a long layover, comfort food can do more than just fill a stomach. As a result, travelers passing through airports often seek the best dining experience for the money, and many airports (including the five best airports in America for food) are working to meet this expectation.

Here to help you navigate the quandary and find the best restaurant experience is Yelp's 2025 Most Loved Airport Brands report, published alongside data that revealed the top airport lounge of 2025. Leading the way is Vino Volo, a wine bar operating in numerous North American airports. As one Yelp reviewer put it, "The vibe was very welcoming and upbeat." Another enthused, "Everything was so outstanding that it turned my mood around!"

The top five were rounded out, in order, by Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, and Starbucks. If anything, the list highlights the power of food to comfort, as eateries accounted for most spots, with exceptions going to XpresSpa and Hudson News.