Washington's Wildly Underrated Tiny Towns Deliver Eclectic Galleries, Unique Shops, And Exceptional Eateries
Just over an hour's drive north of Seattle, near the picturesque foothills of Blanchard Mountain, Skagit Valley's tiny town of Edison is a perfect getaway from the Emerald City, and one of Washington state's most underrated travel destinations. Even many people who live in the Pacific Northwest haven't discovered it yet. With less than 300 residents, it might be easy to pass this place by. But its beautiful coastal scenery, together with thoughtfully curated shops and art galleries, and some truly notable food spots, have put it on the map for travelers seeking a quiet, hidden gem with big city culture.
One of the oldest towns in the area, with a history dating back to 1869, Edison offers small slices of early Americana in its remaining old buildings and barns. One historic establishment, the Old Edison Inn, offers food, drinks, and live music just as it did over 100 years ago – just not in the original location.
Whether you come for a day trip, a detour on your way to one of the best island escapes near Seattle, or you opt to stay awhile and drive the dramatic coastal byway and secret stunner, Chuckanut Drive, there are some area highlights you won't want to miss. Locals usually refer to Edison and its adjacent town, Bow, as one area, "Bow-Edison," and they're close enough that you can explore both in the same trip. With one main road connecting the two towns, we'll give you some suggestions to explore in the combined area.
Take a stroll to discover local art at unique art galleries and interesting shops
Edison may only have one main street, but when you explore, you'll quickly understand that this is a haven for creatives, many of whom have opened galleries or boutiques that reflect the spirit of the local culture. Think locally sourced and handmade goods like jewelry, home decor, and more amongst eclectic galleries.
Hedgerow is a local favorite for high-end shopping with a diverse selection of women's clothing, leather items, beauty products, antiques, vintage artwork, candles, ceramics, linens, and more. Less than a minute's walk away, the Lucky Dumpster — part art gallery, part consignment shop — is a great option for unique home goods made by local artisans. Wall art, light fixtures, and other items made from found objects, and cabinetry made from reclaimed wood are available to buy, and it seems safe to say that what you find here you won't find anywhere else.
For such a small place, you might be surprised to discover multiple art galleries, but with so many creatives in the vicinity, it makes sense. Since 2006, world-class gallery Smith and Vallee has featured a range of works from new and renowned artists based throughout the Pacific Northwest. Located within a historic schoolhouse, it's become a center for local artists and creatives, offering lectures and gatherings, as well as building custom cabinetry and offering holiday rentals at three unique properties, where you can book a studio or larger house starting at $200 per night.
Walk down the block to another highly regarded gallery nearby, called "i.e." Showcasing works from 28 Pacific Northwest artists, at least half of whom are women, it's housed in the Edison Eye Building, where fine art from local artists has been a priority since 1988.
Where to eat in the area
Bow-Edison has become revered as "one of the best places to eat in the Pacific Northwest" by Food & Wine. With its location in a prime farming area in the Skagit Valley — and so many excellent products to be inspired by as a result — it seems only natural that exceptional farm-to-table restaurants and farm shops have sprung up here, and that so many local restaurants have become foodie favorites.
Tweets Cafe uses local meat and produce for a seasonal selection of classic and innovative fare, with its handwritten menu changing by the day. Try a slice of poblano and potato frittata with a side of black beans, a porchetta sandwich with potato salad, or French toast with berries, rhubarb, and mascarpone. Slough Food is another local favorite spot for wines under $25, local and European cheeses, and charcuterie, with a courtyard cafe.
In Bow, the Rhody Cafe serves a seasonal menu of lunch and dinner items like hamburgers made from local grass-fed beef and fresh local mussels and oysterswith organic produce. Just down Bow Hill Road, about a two-minute walk away, farm shop Samish Bay Cheese sells dairy products like cheese, yogurt, and kefir alongside meat and prepared foods from its 200-acre organic farm. A short walk or drive from here — about 15 minutes on foot — Bow Hill Blueberry Farm is another great place to try local produce. You can pick your own selection of its organic heirloom berries in season, or try some of its prepared items like pickled blueberries, salad dressing, ice cream, and habanero seasoning.