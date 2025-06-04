Washington's Wildly Underrated Tiny Towns Deliver Eclectic Galleries, Unique Shops, And Exceptional Eateries

Just over an hour's drive north of Seattle, near the picturesque foothills of Blanchard Mountain, Skagit Valley's tiny town of Edison is a perfect getaway from the Emerald City, and one of Washington state's most underrated travel destinations. Even many people who live in the Pacific Northwest haven't discovered it yet. With less than 300 residents, it might be easy to pass this place by. But its beautiful coastal scenery, together with thoughtfully curated shops and art galleries, and some truly notable food spots, have put it on the map for travelers seeking a quiet, hidden gem with big city culture.

One of the oldest towns in the area, with a history dating back to 1869, Edison offers small slices of early Americana in its remaining old buildings and barns. One historic establishment, the Old Edison Inn, offers food, drinks, and live music just as it did over 100 years ago – just not in the original location.

Whether you come for a day trip, a detour on your way to one of the best island escapes near Seattle, or you opt to stay awhile and drive the dramatic coastal byway and secret stunner, Chuckanut Drive, there are some area highlights you won't want to miss. Locals usually refer to Edison and its adjacent town, Bow, as one area, "Bow-Edison," and they're close enough that you can explore both in the same trip. With one main road connecting the two towns, we'll give you some suggestions to explore in the combined area.