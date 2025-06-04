Hidden In California's Sierra Foothills Is A Lake With Beaches, Trails, Glamping, And Jaw-Dropping Sunsets

It's time to start exploring the Sierra Foothills, as there is so much in store for you and the family! Whether you're looking for a new adventure or you just want to bask under the sun, Folsom Lake State Recreation Area checks both of those boxes and more. Shining a spotlight on Folsom Lake, it is essentially an outdoor paradise, with numerous trails for hiking and cycling, water activities, and a chance to rest and relax on one of their picnic benches (or their 75 miles of shoreline).

Folsom Lake spans 19,000 acres and is spread over three counties — Sacramento, Placer, and El Dorado. Nearby, Lake Natoma is also within easy access. You can do a lot on a day trip, but if you're fully into the nature getaway, there are three camping grounds in the park. Step it up even more and go glamping at nearby spots (more on that below). If you do stay the night, keep an eye out for the sunsets, as they're stunning and cannot be missed.

The park is open all year-round, and the entrance fee ranges from $10-$12 at the time of this writing. You can get here from two major highways: Highway 50 and Interstate 80. The Beals Point Entrance is only about 40 minutes to Sacramento, an artsy city bursting with green areas. El Dorado Hills, a lesser-known California town, is also right by the Brown's Ravine Entrance.