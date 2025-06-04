Hidden In California's Sierra Foothills Is A Lake With Beaches, Trails, Glamping, And Jaw-Dropping Sunsets
It's time to start exploring the Sierra Foothills, as there is so much in store for you and the family! Whether you're looking for a new adventure or you just want to bask under the sun, Folsom Lake State Recreation Area checks both of those boxes and more. Shining a spotlight on Folsom Lake, it is essentially an outdoor paradise, with numerous trails for hiking and cycling, water activities, and a chance to rest and relax on one of their picnic benches (or their 75 miles of shoreline).
Folsom Lake spans 19,000 acres and is spread over three counties — Sacramento, Placer, and El Dorado. Nearby, Lake Natoma is also within easy access. You can do a lot on a day trip, but if you're fully into the nature getaway, there are three camping grounds in the park. Step it up even more and go glamping at nearby spots (more on that below). If you do stay the night, keep an eye out for the sunsets, as they're stunning and cannot be missed.
The park is open all year-round, and the entrance fee ranges from $10-$12 at the time of this writing. You can get here from two major highways: Highway 50 and Interstate 80. The Beals Point Entrance is only about 40 minutes to Sacramento, an artsy city bursting with green areas. El Dorado Hills, a lesser-known California town, is also right by the Brown's Ravine Entrance.
Where to go and what to do in Folsom Lake
The park has multiple entrances and multiple activities in each area, so it's easy to get it all mixed up. It's best to know beforehand how you're spending your time at the lake. Are you getting on the water on a boat or a kayak? Or going for a swim and a picnic with the kids? Depending on what you're looking for, there's an area of Folsom Lake that's best for you.
Beal's Point is one of the more popular entrance spots for multiple reasons. There's a beach here where you can dip your toes in the water, as well as picnic tables, grilling areas, and other facilities. Another option is Granite Bay, which has Granite Bay Beach and great lake views. For boat launches, kayak rentals, and paddleboarding, head to Brown's Ravine or Black Miner's Bar entrances, where these areas focus more on water and boating activities.
If you're staying for a couple of nights, the three campgrounds are in Beals Point, Peninsula campgrounds, and the Black Miner's Bar area. If you want to do a more deluxe camping experience, you can try glamping; located in El Dorado County and north of Folsom Lake, Montauk California Resort is a glamping spot that's worth trying. Tents include a private bathroom and open sky shower, a Queen bed, gas fire pits, and BBQ facilities.
Hike the Johnny Cash Trail
If hiking, biking, and running are more your vibe, there are a lot of trails that go through the park and the nearby towns. If you can only pick one route to try, the Johnny Cash Trail is an iconic choice that blends history, scenic views, and a challenging trail all in one. The loop trail is 6.5 miles and can be completed in about 2 hours and 35 minutes.
What's so special about the Johnny Cash Trail is that it connects the American River and Folsom Lake, both essential places to visit in the area. Along the way, it's easy to start exploring other iconic sites like the Robbers' Ravine Bridge, Folsom District, and Folsom Prison. It's also just a huge celebration of Johnny Cash and his impact on the community.
Many trails also intersect throughout the route, with the American River Trail and the Folsom Lake Trail connecting to parts of the Johnny Cash Trail. Other trails you can explore include the Humbug-Willow Creek Trail or the Folsom Rail Trail. The American River is a destination in and of itself and is worth checking out for a day full of adventure.