Maine's Waterfall With A Colorful Gorge Draws In Visitors From All Over New England For A Serene Swim

It may be difficult to locate Smalls Falls from the road, but some have found it with the help of GPS. The best times to visit are during the warmer months from May to October. However, if you want to avoid peak times during the summer when the locale can get crowded, consider visiting in the cooler months for a self-guided New England fall foliage tour. Or, visit in winter, when the falls could be all but deserted. The area and its streams may be frozen over and coated with snow at that time, transforming the region into a gorgeous winter wonderland.

You'll probably be hungry after all the water frolicking, and the rest area by the parking lot has you covered. There are a number of covered picnic tables there, plus grills. Pack lunch and any other dining equipment you may need, as there are few amenities nearby. It's a good idea to bring water and sunscreen on hot days, and make sure to take away anything you have brought with you at the end of your visit.

While Phillips and Rangeley are the nearest towns, Smalls Falls is just a two-hour drive from Portland. For more vacation fun, make the drive and see why Portland is one of the best foodie destinations in America.