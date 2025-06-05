Maine's Waterfall With A Colorful Gorge Draws In Visitors From All Over New England For A Serene Swim
Part of what makes New England villages so picturesque and charming is their hidden natural gems, and when it comes to special aqua adventures like leaping off cliffs into refreshing ponds and relaxing by glacial mountain pools, the region has it down pat. The northeastern states are also teeming with waterfalls — so many that an entire guidebook has been written about them. One of these waterfalls, Smalls Falls, is just outside of Phillips, Maine. A perfect hidden oasis with a cascading waterfall, this water-filled paradise attracts people from all over New England.
Smalls Falls may be a bit of a misnomer, since the entire waterfall cascades from a height of 54 feet. That being said, the waterfall is segmented into a series of plunge pools, dividing the rushing water into smaller falls spanning from 3 feet to 25 feet. The rushing water careens down colorful boulders; the gray, ochre, and maroon rocks blend beautifully down the craggy gorge. Leafy green trees tower over the scene, providing welcome shade and a complementary backdrop.
Choose your own adventure at Smalls Falls
The trail leading to Smalls Falls is about a 10-minute drive west of Phillips. The solitary road winds through a forest and crisscrosses the Sandy River, which feeds the falls. Once you reach the rest area on Maine Route 4, you can park and use the restrooms before setting off on a short 5-minute hike that leads to the beautiful spectacle.
Smalls Falls is a natural jungle gym of exhilarating waterfalls and pools, its various levels providing a choose-your-own-adventure-style playground of splashy thrills. The smallest cascade is only 3 feet high but plunges into a 20-foot-wide pool that's perfect for kids. Next up is a 14-foot waterfall where people try out their cliff-jumping skills. The tallest is a 25-foot waterfall, which is also home to a refreshing pool. Swimmers luxuriate in the deep, clean water at Smalls Falls, while others sun on top of boulders and take in the scene.
It should be noted that trails around the falls can be slippery. Past visitors also warn about roots in the way and drop-offs that could take children by surprise. Cliff jumping here is also dangerous and has led to a fatality before. So, exercise caution if you plan to hike between the falls or hang out on the cliffs.
Plan your visit to Smalls Falls
It may be difficult to locate Smalls Falls from the road, but some have found it with the help of GPS. The best times to visit are during the warmer months from May to October. However, if you want to avoid peak times during the summer when the locale can get crowded, consider visiting in the cooler months for a self-guided New England fall foliage tour. Or, visit in winter, when the falls could be all but deserted. The area and its streams may be frozen over and coated with snow at that time, transforming the region into a gorgeous winter wonderland.
You'll probably be hungry after all the water frolicking, and the rest area by the parking lot has you covered. There are a number of covered picnic tables there, plus grills. Pack lunch and any other dining equipment you may need, as there are few amenities nearby. It's a good idea to bring water and sunscreen on hot days, and make sure to take away anything you have brought with you at the end of your visit.
While Phillips and Rangeley are the nearest towns, Smalls Falls is just a two-hour drive from Portland. For more vacation fun, make the drive and see why Portland is one of the best foodie destinations in America.