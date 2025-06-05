The One Etiquette Rule You Should Never Break When Visiting Japan (And Tourists Often Get It Wrong)

A quick Google search reveals that Japan's culture is rich in tradition, which can lead to social faux pas for unsuspecting travelers. For some, the nation may seem a veritable minefield of violations that any visitor would loathe to commit. It's widely known, for example, that you should keep your voice down while riding public transportation or else suffer a side-eye or two from your fellow commuters. Eating while walking down the street is another social violation that may earn you an eye roll, and it's important to look out for these subtle cues of annoyance. Expressions of anger in Japan can range from non-verbal to pretending that nothing is wrong at all.

While it may seem difficult to remember the proper protocol for every situation in the etiquette-rich nation, one thing you should make sure to do is be on time. Punctuality is perhaps the number one thing that demonstrates respect for others in a social situation, and what makes it great is how easy it is to accomplish. Now, there are nuances to this unspoken rule in Japan (of course), but one thing to know is that late is late — even by one minute.

With more than 40 million people projected to visit Japan by the end of 2025, some Japanese citizens have started to become overwhelmed by the recent influx of tourists. A geisha sightseeing hub in Kyoto even had to ban tourists from walking there, due to overzealous picture-taking and other invasive behavior. It also doesn't help when tourists break easy-to-follow rules, such as not littering or avoiding wearing strong-smelling perfumes in public. So to ease tensions, especially when fulfilling bookings like reservations with restaurants, show respect to those you have made obligations to, and be on time.