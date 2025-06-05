This Nevada Saloon Is An Underrated Attraction With Live Music And An Abandoned Gold Mine In The Back

If you're looking to enjoy a taste of the Wild West, you have to visit Virginia City, Nevada, a bustling town with some ghostly history. The town sits 25 miles outside of Reno, the world's biggest little city (and a great alternative to Las Vegas), and it may actually look familiar to you. Its historic C Street was used as the backdrop for the town in the TV series "Bonanza," which the Cartwright family often visited. Virginia City was a big mining town in the middle of the Comstock Lode, the famous gold and silver deposit in the Virginia Range that was worked during the 19th century. On the main street, you'll find the Ponderosa Saloon, a spot with a century-and-a-half of history. This underrated attraction has more to do than simply having a drink or chowing on one of its famous hot dogs. You'll also get a chance to see a bank vault from The Bank of California from 1864, and take a guided tour of the Best and Belcher Mine, which sits behind the saloon. The mine opened in 1859, and while it was unsuccessful in its time, it's now the perfect way to experience old Nevada history.

One reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "Great atmosphere and great service at this very western bar. Everything you can expect from Virginia City is there." Another said, "We did the mine tour — a nice quick informative tour. Loved our tour guide — he had lots of interesting info about the past and current of Virginia City. A fun stop."