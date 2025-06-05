This Nevada Saloon Is An Underrated Attraction With Live Music And An Abandoned Gold Mine In The Back
If you're looking to enjoy a taste of the Wild West, you have to visit Virginia City, Nevada, a bustling town with some ghostly history. The town sits 25 miles outside of Reno, the world's biggest little city (and a great alternative to Las Vegas), and it may actually look familiar to you. Its historic C Street was used as the backdrop for the town in the TV series "Bonanza," which the Cartwright family often visited. Virginia City was a big mining town in the middle of the Comstock Lode, the famous gold and silver deposit in the Virginia Range that was worked during the 19th century. On the main street, you'll find the Ponderosa Saloon, a spot with a century-and-a-half of history. This underrated attraction has more to do than simply having a drink or chowing on one of its famous hot dogs. You'll also get a chance to see a bank vault from The Bank of California from 1864, and take a guided tour of the Best and Belcher Mine, which sits behind the saloon. The mine opened in 1859, and while it was unsuccessful in its time, it's now the perfect way to experience old Nevada history.
One reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "Great atmosphere and great service at this very western bar. Everything you can expect from Virginia City is there." Another said, "We did the mine tour — a nice quick informative tour. Loved our tour guide — he had lots of interesting info about the past and current of Virginia City. A fun stop."
All about the Ponderosa Saloon and Mine Tour in Virginia City, Nevada
Right inside the Ponderosa Saloon, you can walk into the old bank vault from the Bank of California and see what it looked like in the 1860s. Before you begin imbibing a few cold beers and talking about the history of the vibrant place, you can also visit the old mine. The saloon itself is open from 11 a.m. to midnight, all year, seven days a week. The mine tours run from noon until 5 p.m., and they do get busy. Make sure to arrive early to get a spot. The Best and Belcher Mine lost money for its founders, but it's been stabilized and set up for tours. You can check out hundreds of pieces of equipment and learn all about the gold and silver rush and the history of the area. When you're done with your trip to the past, you can enjoy cold drinks in the saloon with karaoke and dance parties on Friday nights starting at 8 p.m., and live music on Saturday nights from local bands.
While you're in Virginia City, you may want to explore more than the past you can see during the day. Virginia City is said to be haunted, and you can take a ghost tour from Bats in the Belfry. They'll take you through some of the spookiest spots in town, like the Silver Queen Hotel, the Washoe Club, and the Mackay Mansion. If you decide to enjoy the historic and spooky nightlife and stay in the area, just a mile outside of Virginia City is the Gold Hill Hotel, Nevada's oldest hotel featuring cozy rooms and fine dining.