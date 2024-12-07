The Oldest Hotel In Nevada Is A Historic Gold Rush Gem Offering Fine Dining And Cozy Rooms
Nevada became known as the "Sliver State" when the largest discovery of silver occurred during the Comstock Lode in 1859, in the historic town of Virginia City. Among the five best 'cowboy core' vacation destinations in the American West, this destination is located approximately 40 minutes from Reno, an underrated city with a less chaotic gambling scene. Visitors to Virginia City will feel as if they've stepped back into you've stepped back into the Gold Rush days of the American West. One mile outside of town, you will find the state's oldest hotel, The Gold Hill Hotel, a historic gem that offers fine dining and cozy rooms.
The Gold Hill Hotel was known as the Riesen House when it first opened its doors in the newly discovered mining town. Some records put the year at 1859 (which is denoted on the entrance sign), while others point to 1861 as more accurate. Regardless, the rapid population growth in Virginia City between 1860-1862 led to a need for accommodations to support the demand. It soon became one of the largest cities in the West, eclipsing 15,000 by the mid-1860s and 25,000 by the 1870s. It was known for hosting social events relating to the Comstock Lode.
By the early 1900s, however, it was being used as a private home, until it was returned to its hotel days, and ultimately renovated in 1987 to include 8 newer rooms, a restaurant, and kitchen.
Modern meets history at the Gold Hill Hotel
The Gold Hill Hotel is the only full-service hotel in the greater Virginia City region and offers visitors the choice of five original historic rooms, eight bigger, more modern rooms, and two freestanding cabins. The five original rooms are small in stature but big on history, featuring uneven floors and walls, double beds, and no televisions or phones. Two of these rooms, "Rosie's Room" and "William's Room," are even rumored to be haunted by friendly ghosts.
The eight newer rooms feature queen or king beds, some with balconies, and include flat-screen televisions, and at least one is pet-friendly. The Miner's Lodge cabin, which sleeps four, is located at the base of the Yellowjacket Mine and boasts two queen beds, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and is pet-friendly. The Bullion Lodge cabin is a separate historic structure across the street from the main hotel, with an upstairs king bedroom and tub, and a downstairs kitchen, and shower, along with two flat-screen TVs. The cabins require a 2-night minimum, and all room reservations require a 50% non-refundable deposit.
You might even find yourself staying in a room once occupied by author Samuel Clemens, aka Mark Twain, one of the early inhabitants. He wrote for the newspaper, adopted his legendary pen name, and penned several other pieces while living in Virginia City. Nevada historians like to claim that Nevada is the true "birthplace" of the legendary author because of his rise to fame there.
Experience fine dining and an old-fashioned saloon at the Gold Hill Hotel
There's no need to venture to Virginia City's main street for hotel guests who can indulge in fine dining while sipping on a cocktail in Gold Hill Hotel's on-site restaurant and old-fashioned saloon. The Crown Point Restaurant welcomes hotel guests and all visitors Thursday through Monday for dinner, offering house specialties including the Miner's Tri-Tip and Crown Point Chicken. They also offer breakfast and lunch on Sundays only, featuring Bill's Hangover Plate, a Yellow Jacket Breakfast, and the Ghost Burger.
You'll feel like you're back in the Old West when you step into the saloon boasting a large variety of spirits with friendly bartenders. There's an outdoor patio for sipping cocktails and watching the sunset, as well as a "bar" food menu if eating at the bar is more your style. The saloon even opens in the afternoon on Fridays and Saturdays to get the weekend started earlier.
Tripadvisor reviews compliment both the hotel and restaurant for its historic charm, excellent service, and high-fine dining. One called it "a rustic and historical gem" while praising the saloon's pre-dinner drink options, the restaurant's excellent steak dinner, and chocolate lava cake for dessert. Another called it a "gold mine" and a must-try in the region, praising the chef for personally greeting the guests.
Take a ghost tour or train ride in historic Virginia City
Among the many activities in Virginia City, two stand out that connect the Gold Hill Hotel to the town, highlighting Nevada's mining history. If you want to learn more about the local, spirited inhabitants, then a ghost tour should be on the agenda, and you can do one right at the hotel. The property has been featured on "Ghost Adventures" and is considered the 8th most haunted hotel in Nevada. Twice monthly, the hotel offers ghost tours of the property, one including a special dinner at the Crown Point Restaurant and a tour-only option. These are open to anyone, whether a hotel guest or not and can be booked through the hotel directly.
You can also embark on self-guided walking ghost tours in Virginia City or book other ghostly guided tours, and stopping by the Visitor Center on Main Street can help you plan your time. You might also consider visiting some of Nevada's ghost towns, including Goldfield, a well-preserved ghost town offering a historical glimpse into the Gold Rush Era.
If you're visiting May through October, you'll want to hop aboard the Comstock Train Route on a historic steam engine train operated by the Virginia & Truckee Railroad. The 35-minute train ride departs from Virginia City and heads to Gold Hill while passing through 17 Comstock mine sites, and passengers can get off and visit the Gold Hill hotel before returning to Virginia City.