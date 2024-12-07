The Oldest Hotel In Nevada Is A Historic Gold Rush Gem Offering Fine Dining And Cozy Rooms

Nevada became known as the "Sliver State" when the largest discovery of silver occurred during the Comstock Lode in 1859, in the historic town of Virginia City. Among the five best 'cowboy core' vacation destinations in the American West, this destination is located approximately 40 minutes from Reno, an underrated city with a less chaotic gambling scene. Visitors to Virginia City will feel as if they've stepped back into you've stepped back into the Gold Rush days of the American West. One mile outside of town, you will find the state's oldest hotel, The Gold Hill Hotel, a historic gem that offers fine dining and cozy rooms.

The Gold Hill Hotel was known as the Riesen House when it first opened its doors in the newly discovered mining town. Some records put the year at 1859 (which is denoted on the entrance sign), while others point to 1861 as more accurate. Regardless, the rapid population growth in Virginia City between 1860-1862 led to a need for accommodations to support the demand. It soon became one of the largest cities in the West, eclipsing 15,000 by the mid-1860s and 25,000 by the 1870s. It was known for hosting social events relating to the Comstock Lode.

By the early 1900s, however, it was being used as a private home, until it was returned to its hotel days, and ultimately renovated in 1987 to include 8 newer rooms, a restaurant, and kitchen.