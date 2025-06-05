Rhode Island's Coastal Community Is An Artsy Paradise Packed With Parks And Award-Winning Restaurants

Some coastal towns try to impress you right away. This one doesn't need to. With cliffside trails, studios full of hand-thrown ceramics, and menus that lean on whatever was caught that morning, it quietly earns your attention. You can spend the day kayaking, gallery-hopping, or doing absolutely nothing with a view. Welcome to Jamestown, Rhode Island.

Jamestown has been around since 1678, but it's not stuck in the past. You'll feel the history in the architecture and the way locals talk about the land, but this waterfront town stays current with food that's bold and arts that actually spark something. Beech isn't just good — it's officially Restaurant of the Year, according to the Rhode Island Hospitality Association. What was started by a group of friends who wanted a place that felt like home, it now draws regulars for sunset cocktails and just-caught seafood. Over at the Jamestown Arts Center, creativity runs the show. The Jamestown Arts Center was founded by local artists and continues to be a space where creativity, community, and hands-on learning meet. From indie film nights to sculptural exhibits to their annual Summer Soirée, there's always something going on that feels uniquely local.