New Orleans' Best-Kept Secret Is A Less Crowded Slice Of Creole Charm With Riverside Views
The party never stops in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is particularly true in the French Quarter, home to Bourbon Street, a vibrant adult playground of unique entertainment. Although lively and exciting, the crowds in New Orleans' hotspots can be overwhelming. As luck would have it, Algiers Point, a peaceful retreat on the Mississippi River, is located only minutes away from downtown via ferry. Algiers, as it's more commonly known, provides a quiet interlude and is New Orleans' best-kept secret. It features waterfront views of the downtown skyline and is the city's second oldest neighborhood. Dating back to 1719, numerous 19th and early 20th-century structures dot the streets, including charming Creole cottages.
These French-inspired homes are a signature architectural style in New Orleans. Take some time to wander through the compact, walkable neighborhood to admire its historical homes and buildings, such as the magnificent Algiers Courthouse and Mount Olivet Episcopal Church, built in 1896 and 1867, respectively. The Algiers Historical Society offers downloadable walking tours on their website, allowing visitors to explore the area with ease. You can even book a stay at a shotgun home from the late 1800s, also commonly found throughout New Orleans. The House of the Rising Sun Bed and Breakfast is lauded by Tripadvisor reviewers for its "warm hospitality" and "convenient location" from the Algiers Ferry Terminal. Plus, complimentary breakfast and a pool are among its other amenities. At the time of this writing, the nightly rate is $150. As for what else there is to do in Algiers, that depends on how hungry you are.
Local culinary treasures in Algiers Point
Some travelers visit New Orleans solely to experience its legendary nightlife, while others come for the mouthwatering cuisine. It's no secret that the Big Easy has some of the most celebrated eateries in the country, many located in the French Quarter. This includes Antoine's, America's oldest family-owned restaurant, offering French-Creole flair. However, there is an assortment of underrated eateries awaiting in Algiers.
For the early risers, there's Tout de Suite Cafe. This spot, closed Mondays, dishes up specialty Cajun-inspired breakfast fare. Think atchafalaya, which is a crawfish étouffée with grits, and poche, a dish consisting of boudin (Cajun sausage), served with eggs and grits. With 4.8 stars on Google, reviewers have nothing but praise for Tout de Suite Cafe. "This small breakfast cafe in Algiers point has the best food I have ever had in New Orleans," wrote one user. Another said, "The food is like waking up on a Sunday morning to grandma cooking." If you miss out on dining at Tout de Suite Cafe, there's always Dry Dock Cafe. This bustling bar serves po'boys, a catfish platter, gumbo, and much more. You'll even find alligator sausage on the menu.
While tacos might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of New Orleans, this dish has overtaken the city. That said, Barracuda Taco Stand, named as one of the best by Eater New Orleans, is a small local chain with a location in Algiers. Diners can order everything from catfish to chicken tacos, all of which can be enjoyed in a lovely patio space. Note that all three of these establishments are within walking distance of the Algiers Ferry Terminal.
Planning your visit to Algiers Point, New Orleans
If you're looking for a quick escape from the crowds of Downtown New Orleans with good food, taking the ferry to Algiers is the answer. The vessel departs from the Canal Street Ferry Terminal, located feet away from the Audubon Aquarium. From there, it'll take less than 10 minutes to cross the Mississippi River and arrive at the Algiers Ferry Terminal. The ferry, serviced by the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA), charges passengers the price of a bus fare and is available daily, every 30 minutes to and from Algiers. Not only is it convenient, but it's also an affordable excursion for locals and visitors alike.
While onboard, you'll be afforded incredible views of the city, including those of the Crescent City Connection, two bridges that take drivers from Downtown New Orleans to the other side of the Mississippi. Upon disembarking at Algiers, traverse the Mississippi River Trail, also known as the levee, for a calming trek next to this iconic body of water. Near the Ferry Terminal, you'll come across the Jazz Walk of Fame, featuring a statue of New Orleans native Louis Armstrong. Algiers once had a bustling jazz scene, and this landmark honors the city's many great musicians.
At the time of this writing, the structure that houses the Algiers Ferry Terminal is under construction. Consider that you will be exposed to the elements as you wait to depart Algiers for downtown. Check the weather and plan accordingly. Is Algiers the New Orleans neighborhood for you? Aside from the House of the Rising Sun Bed and Breakfast, there are plenty of listings in the area on Airbnb. If you liked this story, read about New Orleans' Frenchmen Street, an underrated spot with an authentic, less touristy vibe.