New Orleans' Best-Kept Secret Is A Less Crowded Slice Of Creole Charm With Riverside Views

Some travelers visit New Orleans solely to experience its legendary nightlife, while others come for the mouthwatering cuisine. It's no secret that the Big Easy has some of the most celebrated eateries in the country, many located in the French Quarter. This includes Antoine's, America's oldest family-owned restaurant, offering French-Creole flair. However, there is an assortment of underrated eateries awaiting in Algiers.

For the early risers, there's Tout de Suite Cafe. This spot, closed Mondays, dishes up specialty Cajun-inspired breakfast fare. Think atchafalaya, which is a crawfish étouffée with grits, and poche, a dish consisting of boudin (Cajun sausage), served with eggs and grits. With 4.8 stars on Google, reviewers have nothing but praise for Tout de Suite Cafe. "This small breakfast cafe in Algiers point has the best food I have ever had in New Orleans," wrote one user. Another said, "The food is like waking up on a Sunday morning to grandma cooking." If you miss out on dining at Tout de Suite Cafe, there's always Dry Dock Cafe. This bustling bar serves po'boys, a catfish platter, gumbo, and much more. You'll even find alligator sausage on the menu.

While tacos might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of New Orleans, this dish has overtaken the city. That said, Barracuda Taco Stand, named as one of the best by Eater New Orleans, is a small local chain with a location in Algiers. Diners can order everything from catfish to chicken tacos, all of which can be enjoyed in a lovely patio space. Note that all three of these establishments are within walking distance of the Algiers Ferry Terminal.