Just Minutes From San Francisco Bay, California's 'Little Manila' Serves Up Fresh Filipino Flavors

San Francisco, California, has every type of eatery and cuisine imaginable. There's the Italian-inspired "Stinking" restaurant that puts garlic in everything and the late-night diner with a storied LGBTQ+ history and some of the city's best burgers. However, when you're craving Filipino food in the Bay Area, you'd be remiss not to visit Daly City. Situated minutes away from San Francisco, this is the place to go to savor the fresh, often sweet and rich, flavors of this Southeast Asian country. Daly City, dubbed "Little Manila," has a significant Filipino community that accounts for more than 30% of this destination's population.

Filipinos began settling in Daly City in the 1960s. This was due to the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, a law that reduced barriers for relocating to the United States. As a result, you'll find several Filipino eateries throughout the city where you can enjoy a slice of the island's culinary delights. This includes Chibog. Once named one of the Bay Area's top restaurants by the San Francisco Chronicle, this spot features dishes like lechon kawali, or fried pork belly, and sinigang.

Lechon kawali, popular among Yelp users, can be served with garlic rice and eggs, a combination known as silog that is typically consumed for breakfast. Sinigang, on the other hand, is a classic Filipino soup made with tamarind, a common ingredient you'll find in Filipino food, and your choice of protein. With 4.5 stars on Google, Fil-Am Cuisine is another highly-rated eatery in Daly City. This restuarant's specialty is Filipino BBQ skewers, made with chicken or pork. "Wow their BBQ meat is so tender, juicy with a great char flavor," wrote an individual on Google. Note that several other reviewers say that Fil-Am Cuisine is a cash-only joint.