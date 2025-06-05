Rick Steves Says This Activity Is The Ideal Way To Experience A Country's Best Culinary Traditions

Professional chef skills aren't required to take a cooking class –– just a willingness to listen, learn, and love good food. While you could use a cooking class to help practice speaking a new language, you can also find English language classes in many destinations. Learn to make macarons and croissants at La Cuisine Paris or make a full meal of Greek staples like tzatziki and Cretan cheese pies in Chania, Crete. Not only will you get a good meal, but you'll walk away with a deeper understanding of the place you're in.

But not all cooking classes are created equally. For the most interactive experiences, Rick Steves has some suggestions. "In my experience, the best casual cooking classes are taught in a real kitchen environment (rather than a stuffy classroom or 'show' kitchen) and have a spirit of fun and collaboration. Smaller groups allow more personal interaction and hands-on activity," per Rick Steves' Europe website. Take some time to do some research online to find the best place for you. Even Airbnb has experiences you can book through their website in your destination, or you can check in with local cooking schools, museums, or tourism companies for places to go.

You don't even have to go abroad to make and enjoy some authentic culinary delights. The Southern Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans has a cajun cooking class where you can learn to make gumbo, and you can learn to make at Southwest dishes at the Santa Fe School of Cooking in one of America's underrated foodie destinations. Bon appetit!