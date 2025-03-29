This 19th-Century School Is Now A Tuscan Dream Stay With A Nonna-Style Kitchen And Exclusive Art Tours
In a world too comfortable with discarding something old in favor of something new, the emphasis on conservation and preservation is necessary for living more sustainably. Refurbishing historic buildings for modern use has become a popular practice in recent years, gaining massive attention online. Whether updating a rundown Victorian home or transforming a 16th-century Scottish castle into a luxurious five-star accommodation, the time to give pre-loved buildings some much-needed TLC is now.
One lavish hotel in Florence, Italy, did just that when it was converted from a 19th-century Barnabite boarding school to a five-star resort. Originally a Renaissance estate and later opened as a school in 1868, Collegio alla Querce (College at the Oaks) is occupied by 61 rooms and 21 suites decorated in earthy colors and modern finishes with quintessential Tuscan views beyond the bedroom windows. The going rate for a standard king room is roughly €1,150, or $1,255 per night, at the time of writing.
Alternatively, the hotel, which is just 15 minutes from the Centro Storico district, the Amerigo Vespucci International Airport, and the Santa Maria Novella Florence Train Station, offers luxurious one-bedroom suites complete with a living room, foyer, and cloakroom. One step higher on the opulence scale, grand suites feature several-hundred-year-old frescos, breathtaking views of Florence, a winery, private terrace, foyer, cloakroom, and dining table. Then there are multi-bedroom suits, offering similar characteristics as the aforementioned suites but with two to three bedrooms. The luxury doesn't stop there, though. Guests with even deeper pockets can splurge on the Palazzo Moderno, a seven-room apartment that boasts its own rooftop pool, elevator, private parking, and views of the 13th-century Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore.
Florence's Collegio alla Querce hotel is full of onsite amenities and activities
From the exterior to the interior, Italy's historic charm is ubiquitous throughout Collegio alla Querce. Perched on a hill, the hotel is surrounded by the classic red terracotta roofs of the Firenze skyline, while rows of olive trees and vineyards paint the scenery from other viewpoints. Inside, the resort has been carefully designed to pay homage to Italy's vernacular dwellings.
Interestingly, the room that was once the office of the school's headmaster is now one of four resident bars. Bar Bertelli is furnished with artifacts from the original school building, as well as globes and receding bookcases that pay tribute to the space previously occupied by an academic. The hotel's four restaurants include La Gamella, situated indoors and in the resort's luscious Tuscan garden, Conservatorio, which hosts live music in the evening, Café Focolare, where you can order pizza and drinks by the pool, and The Chef's Table, also known as Cicchetti, where diners sit around an open nonna-style kitchen as light snacks, pastries, and pastas are created in front of them. Cooking classes at The Chef's Table are also available every Wednesday for 90 minutes.
Other hotel amenities include an outdoor pool, the Aelia Spa (open to the public as well as guests), saunas and steam rooms, Baroque gardens atop five levels of hills, a boutique, and a 24-hour fitness center. Several spacious event spaces are also available inside the hotel for private functions, in addition to stunning lawns wrapped in the Tuscan landscape that can hold up to 175 patrons.
Guests at the resort can avail of private tours at the most coveted tourist attractions in Florence
Guests of Collegio alla Querce can spend more time exploring some of the best attractions you can't skip on your trip to Italy, rather than waiting in busy museum lines, as one of the perks of being a patron is getting an exclusive visit with knowledgable guides to one of the city's busiest tourist spots. The hotel's parent company, The Friedkin Group, provides private tours at the historic Accademia Gallery in Florence. What's even more exclusive is that excursions take place after the museum closes to the public, allowing the hotel's lodgers to get unobstructed views of relics like Michelangelo's David, Giambologna's Abduction of a Sabine Woman, and 17th-century Baroque instruments.
For travelers looking to beat the crowds and experience under-the-radar sights in the city, Stibbert Museum, one of Florence's most charming and unusual galleries, is filled with collections of historical clothing, paintings, and an impressive inventory of steel armor from the 14th to the 18th century — think "Game of Thrones" fashion. Furthermore, a church museum hidden in Florence's historic streets is packed with stunning Renaissance art for those looking to avoid mobs at popular galleries.