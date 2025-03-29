This 19th-Century School Is Now A Tuscan Dream Stay With A Nonna-Style Kitchen And Exclusive Art Tours

In a world too comfortable with discarding something old in favor of something new, the emphasis on conservation and preservation is necessary for living more sustainably. Refurbishing historic buildings for modern use has become a popular practice in recent years, gaining massive attention online. Whether updating a rundown Victorian home or transforming a 16th-century Scottish castle into a luxurious five-star accommodation, the time to give pre-loved buildings some much-needed TLC is now.

One lavish hotel in Florence, Italy, did just that when it was converted from a 19th-century Barnabite boarding school to a five-star resort. Originally a Renaissance estate and later opened as a school in 1868, Collegio alla Querce (College at the Oaks) is occupied by 61 rooms and 21 suites decorated in earthy colors and modern finishes with quintessential Tuscan views beyond the bedroom windows. The going rate for a standard king room is roughly €1,150, or $1,255 per night, at the time of writing.

Alternatively, the hotel, which is just 15 minutes from the Centro Storico district, the Amerigo Vespucci International Airport, and the Santa Maria Novella Florence Train Station, offers luxurious one-bedroom suites complete with a living room, foyer, and cloakroom. One step higher on the opulence scale, grand suites feature several-hundred-year-old frescos, breathtaking views of Florence, a winery, private terrace, foyer, cloakroom, and dining table. Then there are multi-bedroom suits, offering similar characteristics as the aforementioned suites but with two to three bedrooms. The luxury doesn't stop there, though. Guests with even deeper pockets can splurge on the Palazzo Moderno, a seven-room apartment that boasts its own rooftop pool, elevator, private parking, and views of the 13th-century Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore.