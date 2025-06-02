The Best Seat On The Plane Traveling Germaphobes Should Prioritize Booking
Does the sound of a roaring sneeze send shivers down your spine these days? You are not alone. Between flu-season, allergies season, and a new strain of COVID floating around, it's a carnival of big sneezes out there. Unsurprisingly, a lot of us are germaphobes these days, not to mention being a bit nervous about flying. But be it for business or leisure, we still need to take flights, and unfortunately airplanes are notorious petri dishes for spreading airborne nasties.
Luckily, a merry band of researchers from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, studied the best place to sit on a plane to avoid germs, and their findings prove that passengers in the window seat and/or the back of the plane are in the safest spot. The scientists conducted a lengthy project in 2018, studying 10 transcontinental flights from the United States and taking 229 samples during those long haul voyages. The report they published documents patterns of passenger behavior, the details of which are really interesting — if you're a bit germ obsessed that is.
Why is the window seat the safest bet?
Sitting by the window is of course a favorite with overnight travelers, who agree it's the best seat for a red eye flight – comfort wise. But why is the window seat also best for avoiding germs? Well put quite simply, the data gathered by the researchers at Emory University showed that being tucked away by the window brought the passenger into less contact with other people, which entailed a lower probability of direct transmission. Makes sense.
Additionally, sitting at the back of the plane is also a good move, and the best place to sit to avoid droplet respiratory diseases. This was tested in a 2022 study by academics at The University of Illinois, who proved the back is better as less people will be coughing, spluttering, and breathing in your general direction. So spend those extra bucks and pre-book your seat, specifically, a window seat at the back of the plane. You'll be glad of it. Still feeling a bit queasy at the thought of flying? Here's a handy list of the best things to pack to help make a long flight more bearable. You've got this.