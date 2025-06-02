The Best Seat On The Plane Traveling Germaphobes Should Prioritize Booking

Does the sound of a roaring sneeze send shivers down your spine these days? You are not alone. Between flu-season, allergies season, and a new strain of COVID floating around, it's a carnival of big sneezes out there. Unsurprisingly, a lot of us are germaphobes these days, not to mention being a bit nervous about flying. But be it for business or leisure, we still need to take flights, and unfortunately airplanes are notorious petri dishes for spreading airborne nasties.

Luckily, a merry band of researchers from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, studied the best place to sit on a plane to avoid germs, and their findings prove that passengers in the window seat and/or the back of the plane are in the safest spot. The scientists conducted a lengthy project in 2018, studying 10 transcontinental flights from the United States and taking 229 samples during those long haul voyages. The report they published documents patterns of passenger behavior, the details of which are really interesting — if you're a bit germ obsessed that is.