Rick Steves Praises This Underrated Island Near Mykonos As One Of The Most Important In Ancient Greece

Travel pro Rick Steves often tells people to skip crowded Mykonos, Greece for other, less famous islands. However, there is one island destination he says is a must-visit, just a 30-minute shuttle boat ride away if you do. The island of Delos is uninhabited in the modern era, though it was once a bustling center of trade and religion, with around 3,000 shops, as well as beautiful temples, statues, and a theater. In his series "Rick Steves' Europe," he tells us, "The island of Delos was one of the most important places in the ancient Greek world with temples honoring the birthplace of the twin gods Apollo and Artemis. Centuries before Christ, Delos attracted pilgrims from across the Western world." Steves first visited the island back when he was 19-years-old, seeing the ruins, and climbing to the summit of Mount Kynthos, (also spelled Cynthus) where he could see a view of the islands around this famous ancient spot.

As Steves says, this was the mythological birthplace of Apollo, god of the sun, music, poetry, and prophecy, and Artemis, the goddess of the hunt, wild animals, and childbirth. It was also a thriving ancient harbor, full of life and civilization, the ruins of which you can still see on the island today. It was once the center of the Athenian League, (also called the Delian League), a group of city states that allied during the Greco-Persian war. However, an attack around 88 B.C., and later pillaging by pirates, caused its decline and later abandonment. It was excavated in the late 19th century, and now you can explore the remnants of this once great island for yourself.