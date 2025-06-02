West Virginia's Appalachian Mountains Hide A Postcard-Perfect Lake Offering Endless Recreation
Take the country roads from Pennsylvania into Northern West Virginia, and you'll quickly find yourself in a place you belong: Cheat Lake, a man-made reservoir full of some of Appalachia's prettiest water. This lake was built in the 1920s to dam the Cheat River in service of the Lake Lynn hydroelectric facility, which still operates today. The waters that flow through Cheat Lake generate enough power to serve over 13,000 homes and create countless recreation opportunities, but it wasn't always smooth sailing. Like any great American story, Cheat Lake is a survivor.
Throughout many parts of the 1900s, acid mine drainage threatened the lake's reputation as a recreational hotspot. At one point, biologists recorded only 15 fish species in the lake's troubled waters. In the 1990s, two mine blowouts turned the body of water that feeds Cheat Lake into a bright orange wreck. Thankfully, this beautiful lake had some friends in high places. Advocates put their heads together and formed the Friends of the Cheat organization, whose goal is to save the entire Cheat River watershed. More than 30 years after the group was formed, the waters of Cheat Lake run clear, and we can all enjoy the fruits of their labor.
Splish, splash, and relax along the 13-mile-long lake now teeming with life. Along the lake's edges are several protected natural areas full of hiking and biking trails. The lake's calm shores and surrounding forests create an excellent space for play, and it's all super accessible. The lakeshore is only an hour and a half from Pittsburgh International Airport on I-79, and 30 minutes from downtown Morganton, a mountainous, artsy paradise.
There are tons of fun activities on Cheat Lake
Cheat Lake is one of the prettiest bodies of water in West Virginia, a high accomplishment in a state that's also home to "the little Bahamas of the east." The lake is long and quiet in some places, but wide and lively in others, with plenty of room to set out on motorboats and water toys. Dotting the lake's edges are parks, marinas, and access ramps that make it easy to get your watercraft afloat. Bring your own fun, or stop by the Sunset Beach Marina to rent boats, kayaks, paddleboards, and more.
A great place to head to first is Cheat Lake Park, which has a boat launch, playground, picnic area, and a 4.5-mile nature path. Anglers should head directly to the north end of the nature path, where the Allegheny Energy company built a fishing platform that extends out onto the lake. Below the surface of this floating platform are submerged Christmas trees that encourage a robust fish habitat.
Cheat Lake also enjoys close proximity to the Snake Hill Wildlife Management area and Coopers Rock State Forest, an iconic West Virginia destination with captivating fall foliage. These spots have hiking, mountain biking, and rock climbing terrain close enough that you can hit a hike in the morning, stop at a picnic bench for lunch, and dip your toes in the lake to cool off in the afternoon. The state forest has several established campgrounds, and if you want to fall asleep under nothing but a clear, starry West Virginia sky, row down the lake's south side along the Cheat River to get to a small selection of beachfront primitive camping spots. Just be sure to paddle faster if you hear any banjos.
Cheat Lake is minutes from Morgantown, West Virginia
If the goal was to optimize Cheat Lake for long weekends, the people who carved out this dam couldn't have picked a better location. There's much more to do here than jump in a lake. Cheat Lake is also an easy drive away from great food, lodging, and entertainment options in Morgantown.
Between the Downtown Morgantown Historic District and the main campus of West Virginia University, this charming stop has a little bit of everything, all dipped in iron ore country flavor. Shop at local stores like Appalachian Gallery and Hoot and Howl, grab a bite at Black Bear Burritos or Von Blaze, or sit down and enjoy what some guests consider some of the state's best Japanese food at Yama. There's no shortage of craft beers around here, either. Sample the flavors at The Mountain State Brewing Company, Chestnut Brew Works, and Short Story Brewing's Morgantown location, and grab a six-pack of your favorite brew to enjoy later while sitting on the lake.
The town even has cool outdoor spaces and nature trails. The Mon River Rail-Trail is the mac daddy of them all, a 29-mile winding gravel and asphalt trail that follows the Monongahela River from the north end of town to the south. The West Virginia Botanic Garden and the university-run Arboretum add even more green to the mix. These spots are free and open to the public.