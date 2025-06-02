West Virginia's Appalachian Mountains Hide A Postcard-Perfect Lake Offering Endless Recreation

Take the country roads from Pennsylvania into Northern West Virginia, and you'll quickly find yourself in a place you belong: Cheat Lake, a man-made reservoir full of some of Appalachia's prettiest water. This lake was built in the 1920s to dam the Cheat River in service of the Lake Lynn hydroelectric facility, which still operates today. The waters that flow through Cheat Lake generate enough power to serve over 13,000 homes and create countless recreation opportunities, but it wasn't always smooth sailing. Like any great American story, Cheat Lake is a survivor.

Throughout many parts of the 1900s, acid mine drainage threatened the lake's reputation as a recreational hotspot. At one point, biologists recorded only 15 fish species in the lake's troubled waters. In the 1990s, two mine blowouts turned the body of water that feeds Cheat Lake into a bright orange wreck. Thankfully, this beautiful lake had some friends in high places. Advocates put their heads together and formed the Friends of the Cheat organization, whose goal is to save the entire Cheat River watershed. More than 30 years after the group was formed, the waters of Cheat Lake run clear, and we can all enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Splish, splash, and relax along the 13-mile-long lake now teeming with life. Along the lake's edges are several protected natural areas full of hiking and biking trails. The lake's calm shores and surrounding forests create an excellent space for play, and it's all super accessible. The lakeshore is only an hour and a half from Pittsburgh International Airport on I-79, and 30 minutes from downtown Morganton, a mountainous, artsy paradise.