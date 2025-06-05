Virginia's Colonial City Has Tons Of Shops, Historic Architecture, And A Serene Riverfront Trail To Stroll
Despite its relatively small size — at only 8.15 acres and just short of 20,000 residents – Colonial Heights is a wonderful city at the intersection of the Piedmont plateau and Tidewater plain in Southeastern Virginia that's packed to the brim with things to do and see. What's so alluring about Colonial Heights is that, unlike so many other destinations out there, it offers a rich and varied experience, appealing to shopaholics, architecture enthusiasts, and nature lovers alike. If you fall into all three groups, you've surely hit the jackpot, with a wealth of shops, historic sites, and a riverfront trail to round out the itinerary.
Colonial Heights lies approximately 20 miles south of Richmond and 30 minutes away from Richmond International Airport, keeping the big-city vibes within close reach should they come calling. You're also a simple drive away from Agecroft Hall, a majestic English mansion along Virginia's James River that contrasts the regionally appropriate style of Colonial Heights' architectural delights.
Colonial Heights takes your shopping to new heights
Colonial Heights might not be as recognized for its shops as, say, Baird, the Antique Capital of West Texas, but it certainly ought to be. The city boasts Southpark Mall, which encompasses a whopping 85 specialty shops and four department stores. It closes every day at 8 p.m. except Sunday when it closes two hours earlier. This gives you ample time to cover plenty of ground. There's more than enough to do here to fill an entire afternoon. Browse favorites like American Eagle Outfitters, catch a flick at Regal Cinemas Stadium 16, delight your taste buds with such great dining options as Chick-fil-A and Firehouse Subs, or burn off some calories at Planet Fitness. One Tripadvisor user calls Southpark Mall "the best mall ever," considering it an ideal place to visit on Fridays or Saturdays especially.
If you'd rather skip the mall, there are several shopping centers nearby that just might have the items you're looking for, including the Park South Shopping Center and Colonial Square, which is anchored by a Publix. Alternatively, you can hit up local boutiques and specialty shops like Side Street Gallery & Gifts and MastRpieces Unlimited. Without question, whether you prefer big or small shops, Colonial Heights has you covered.
Experience scenic architecture and outdoor delights in Colonial Heights
Colonial Heights is home to two historic districts: Chesterfield Highlands and Violet Bank. Chesterfield Highlands showcases a variety of early 20th-century architectural styles, including Craftsman-inspired homes, while Violet Bank reflects the city's streetcar suburb roots with a collection of kit houses and planned residential layouts. Legend has it that the name Colonial Heights originated during the American Revolution when a British soldier pointed out that the Marquis de Lafayette's troops — known as the Colonials — were making a charge up the Heights.
Fort Clifton, open year-round for tours from 7 a.m. to dusk, served as a key Confederate position along the Appomattox River during the Civil War. Today, you can view three earthworks that made up the fort's batteries perched right on the bluffs. Another location sure to please Civil War and architecture diehards alike is Violet Bank, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1815 and serving as Confederate Robert E. Lee's headquarters during the Siege of Petersburg, today the Federal-style building houses a museum that features interesting period artifacts. Also open for tours is the handsome Old Brick (or Kennon) House, thought to be among the oldest houses in Virginia and the oldest brick house in the area. Enjoy dinner and catch an enthralling performance at the Swift Creek Mill, a 300-year-old grist mill believed to be the oldest of its kind in America.
Need a break from all that history? Take advantage of the Colonial Heights Appomattox River Trail System. Cast a line at designated fishing areas, head out on a canoe, or walk the 10,000-foot hard-surfaced trail along the Appomattox River. If you're craving even more small-town historical Virginia, Farmville is a funky college town just over an hour away.