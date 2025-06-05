Virginia's Colonial City Has Tons Of Shops, Historic Architecture, And A Serene Riverfront Trail To Stroll

Colonial Heights is home to two historic districts: Chesterfield Highlands and Violet Bank. Chesterfield Highlands showcases a variety of early 20th-century architectural styles, including Craftsman-inspired homes, while Violet Bank reflects the city's streetcar suburb roots with a collection of kit houses and planned residential layouts. Legend has it that the name Colonial Heights originated during the American Revolution when a British soldier pointed out that the Marquis de Lafayette's troops — known as the Colonials — were making a charge up the Heights.

Fort Clifton, open year-round for tours from 7 a.m. to dusk, served as a key Confederate position along the Appomattox River during the Civil War. Today, you can view three earthworks that made up the fort's batteries perched right on the bluffs. Another location sure to please Civil War and architecture diehards alike is Violet Bank, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1815 and serving as Confederate Robert E. Lee's headquarters during the Siege of Petersburg, today the Federal-style building houses a museum that features interesting period artifacts. Also open for tours is the handsome Old Brick (or Kennon) House, thought to be among the oldest houses in Virginia and the oldest brick house in the area. Enjoy dinner and catch an enthralling performance at the Swift Creek Mill, a 300-year-old grist mill believed to be the oldest of its kind in America.

Need a break from all that history? Take advantage of the Colonial Heights Appomattox River Trail System. Cast a line at designated fishing areas, head out on a canoe, or walk the 10,000-foot hard-surfaced trail along the Appomattox River. If you're craving even more small-town historical Virginia, Farmville is a funky college town just over an hour away.