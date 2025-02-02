Escape Crowded Richmond At This Lush, Majestic English Mansion Hidden Along Virginia's James River
On the banks of the mighty James River that runs through Richmond, Virginia, which was founded in 1737 and is one of America's oldest cities, lies an estate that will transport you to Renaissance England. The elegant Tudor-style Agecroft Hall was originally built in the late 15th and early 16th centuries in Pendlebury, just a few miles from Manchester, one of England's most underrated cities. The grand residence was home to the wealthy Langley and Dauntesey families for hundreds of years, but by the early 20th century the structure had become run down and uninhabited. In 1925, the family auctioned the home to T.C. Williams Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, a wealthy Richmond couple, who had the home dismantled and shipped to Virginia.
In Richmond, Agecroft Hall was rebuilt, though in a smaller layout than before, complete with its original stained glass windows, wood paneling, and furniture. After Williams' death in 1929, Elizabeth remained in the house for 40 years and developed the gardens on the 23-acre estate with noted landscape architect Charles Gillette. Agecroft Hall and Gardens opened to the public in 1969 and is a remarkable memento of Tudor-style architecture and English decorative arts on this side of the Atlantic.
Located near the heart of Richmond, Virginia, Agecroft Hall and Gardens is a 20-minute drive from Richmond International Airport. The estate is open year-round, however it is always closed on Mondays, and additionally on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the winter months of January and February. The house and gardens are open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for self-guided tours and adult admission is $12.
Inside majestic Agecroft Hall
The centuries-old Agecroft Hall is a true wonder to behold. While the extraordinary facade is impressive, the interiors are a decorative triumph, including fine paneling and woodwork, elegant stained glass windows, and grand 17th-century tapestries, as well as woven masterpieces by the famous Mortlake Tapestry Works in England. While not all of the antiques in the house are from the original Agecroft, many were collected by the owners and were sourced from the Tudor period.And not all of the house is original either: The owners added a library in the 1920s designed by Henry Morse, an architect who was instrumental in relocating Agecroft. Though the rest of the house is like walking through a museum of English Renaissance history, from the grand great hall and ornate dining room to the bedrooms with carved canopy beds, the library reflects an early 20th-century home. Docents are placed throughout the mansion's rooms to answer any questions and provide historical information.
"The hall itself is unusual stateside, and the 1920s library fascinating in its own right," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "By far my favorite feature was the Elizabethan Royal Pardon with a giant original beeswax seal!" One of the most interesting and rarest pieces of memorabilia in Agecroft is an original pardon from Queen Elizabeth I signed with her seal. The pardon dates to January 15, 1559, which was Queen Elizabeth I's coronation day, and was purchased by Sir Richard Langley of Agecroft. This attraction is a true treasure to explore and a must-visit experience in Richmond for any Anglophile, art lover, or history buff.
The gardens at Agecroft
After you've toured the mansion, spend time discovering Agecroft's prime riverfront land that was transformed into beautiful gardens. The main masterpiece of the property is the sunken terraced gardens that pay homage to Agecroft's homeland and were inspired by those at Hampton Court Palace near London. Come spring the gardens erupt in color as tulips bloom, making it one of the prettiest times to visit. There is also a picturesque herb knot garden, an herb cutting garden, and a turf maze, as well as a contemplative crape myrtle walk. And the lawns also boast panoramic views of the James River that peacefully flows along the property edge. At every time of the year, Agecroft is an idyllic setting to admire nature's beauty during a quiet stroll or afternoon picnic. You may just think you spent the afternoon in the English countryside.
Agecroft also plays host to many events throughout the year. Every summer, the Richmond Shakespeare Festival puts on performances in the Agecroft courtyard as visitors picnic and observe from the lawn. True Shakespeare fans can also visit America's only replica of a Shakespeare's indoor theatre in Virginia. Throughout the year, Agecroft offers children's summer camps, reenactments, seasonal events, and educational programs. Beyond these grounds, Richmond also boasts other stunning gardens, such as at the nearby Maymont estate. The former Gilded Age mansion is surrounded by an 100-acre grounds and every fall the garden transforms into an illuminated color show.