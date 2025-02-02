Escape Crowded Richmond At This Lush, Majestic English Mansion Hidden Along Virginia's James River

On the banks of the mighty James River that runs through Richmond, Virginia, which was founded in 1737 and is one of America's oldest cities, lies an estate that will transport you to Renaissance England. The elegant Tudor-style Agecroft Hall was originally built in the late 15th and early 16th centuries in Pendlebury, just a few miles from Manchester, one of England's most underrated cities. The grand residence was home to the wealthy Langley and Dauntesey families for hundreds of years, but by the early 20th century the structure had become run down and uninhabited. In 1925, the family auctioned the home to T.C. Williams Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, a wealthy Richmond couple, who had the home dismantled and shipped to Virginia.

In Richmond, Agecroft Hall was rebuilt, though in a smaller layout than before, complete with its original stained glass windows, wood paneling, and furniture. After Williams' death in 1929, Elizabeth remained in the house for 40 years and developed the gardens on the 23-acre estate with noted landscape architect Charles Gillette. Agecroft Hall and Gardens opened to the public in 1969 and is a remarkable memento of Tudor-style architecture and English decorative arts on this side of the Atlantic.

Located near the heart of Richmond, Virginia, Agecroft Hall and Gardens is a 20-minute drive from Richmond International Airport. The estate is open year-round, however it is always closed on Mondays, and additionally on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the winter months of January and February. The house and gardens are open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for self-guided tours and adult admission is $12.