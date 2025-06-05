This Remote Spanish Island Is The Ultimate Luxury Retreat With Celebrities, Sand Dunes, And Ancient Trees

While Ibiza is known as a luxury party island where money flows as freely as the booze, just 30 minutes away is an equally luxurious paradise that hardly anyone knows about. Formentera is only 10 nautical miles south of its larger sibling, but this low-key island — part of the Balearic Archipelago — feels like it's in a completely different world from the very popular and overpriced Ibiza. While Formentera is just home to about 11,500 residents, it has become a magnet for celebrities, artists, and travelers looking for a remote, high-end getaway where you can find a spot on a pristine beach, dance at a full-moon party until the sun comes up, and enjoy some slow living.

Formentera isn't just a new party spot. The island has long been a favorite destination of a number of iconic 20th-century artists: Joni Mitchell wrote songs there for her highly influential 1971 album, "Blue" (and supposedly dumped Graham Nash via telegram while there); one of its windmill, Molí Vell de la Mola, appears on the cover of Pink Floyd's "More"; and famed French architect Philippe Starck built a house there in the '90s. More recently, celebrities like Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, and Lionel Messi have all sought out the island's soft sand dunes, turquoise waters, and ancient trees. Formentera may have gone from a bohemian artist's hub to a celeb-filled luxury retreat, but it has retained its laid-back and timeless vibe throughout, which has made it so appealing to those wanting to get away from the noise and stress of the modern world. It's no wonder then that Time listed it as one of the "world's greatest places" in 2024; it's just a matter of time before everyone catches on.