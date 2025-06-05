This Remote Spanish Island Is The Ultimate Luxury Retreat With Celebrities, Sand Dunes, And Ancient Trees
While Ibiza is known as a luxury party island where money flows as freely as the booze, just 30 minutes away is an equally luxurious paradise that hardly anyone knows about. Formentera is only 10 nautical miles south of its larger sibling, but this low-key island — part of the Balearic Archipelago — feels like it's in a completely different world from the very popular and overpriced Ibiza. While Formentera is just home to about 11,500 residents, it has become a magnet for celebrities, artists, and travelers looking for a remote, high-end getaway where you can find a spot on a pristine beach, dance at a full-moon party until the sun comes up, and enjoy some slow living.
Formentera isn't just a new party spot. The island has long been a favorite destination of a number of iconic 20th-century artists: Joni Mitchell wrote songs there for her highly influential 1971 album, "Blue" (and supposedly dumped Graham Nash via telegram while there); one of its windmill, Molí Vell de la Mola, appears on the cover of Pink Floyd's "More"; and famed French architect Philippe Starck built a house there in the '90s. More recently, celebrities like Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, and Lionel Messi have all sought out the island's soft sand dunes, turquoise waters, and ancient trees. Formentera may have gone from a bohemian artist's hub to a celeb-filled luxury retreat, but it has retained its laid-back and timeless vibe throughout, which has made it so appealing to those wanting to get away from the noise and stress of the modern world. It's no wonder then that Time listed it as one of the "world's greatest places" in 2024; it's just a matter of time before everyone catches on.
Formentera's nature brings in artists and celebrities
In the '60s, Formentera attracted as many artists and hippies as Greenwich Village, drawing in people like Joni Mitchell, Roger Waters, and allegedly, Bob Dylan (rumor has it, he lived in the Cap de Barbaria Lighthouse). The island has strict development permits, so the high-end and boutique accommodations built in recent years cohabitate with the landscape and maintain the low-key, free spirit of Formentera. The clientele tends to be those looking to relax and decompress in style, which is why celebrities return to the island repeatedly and why Jade Jagger bought a house here. This atmosphere is enhanced by the general absence of cars; yes, you can rent a car or take a taxi, but many people get around this mostly flat island by bike or scooter.
Formentera's calling card is a return to nature, which is what attracted Philippe Starck, who described it as "a place where you can breathe, where you feel free, where you can be yourself" (via L'Officiel). Swim in the Ses Salines Nature Park, where you'll find the Posidonia seagrass whose oxygen keeps the water crystal clear and has made it a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Lay out amid the dunes and on the pinkish sand of Playa de Ses Illetes, colored by coral fragments that wash onto the shore. It was also named one of the world's top 10 best beaches by Lonely Planet in 2025 (via Time Out). Inhale the fragrant scents of the island's olive, eucalyptus, and 100-year-old fig trees or partake in Formentera's unparalleled stargazing.
Getting to Formentera and what to do once you're there
Formentera may be a nature-lover's paradise, but it's got a fair share of cultural activities too. There are markets all around, which capture Formentera's atmosphere from the '60s and '70s. There's the daily "hippy market" in San Francesc, the island's de facto capital, and the village El Pilar de la Mola hosts a weekly arts and crafts bazaar from May to October. Those interested in spiritual energy can head to Ca na Costa, a megalithic grave site where a stone circle marks eight bodies buried between 2,000 and 1,600 B.C.
Juan y Andrea is probably Formentera's most famous restaurant, a must-visit local institution that draws in everyone from celebrities to day-trippers from Ibiza who want to enjoy the fresh seafood and views from this spot on Playa de Ses Illetes. Just don't forget to make a reservation! Gastronomy-minded travelers can also check out the island's two wineries, Bodega Terramoll and Cap de Barbaria, which produce wine from grapes untouched by certain pests thanks to Formentera's remote location.
In keeping with its slow living character, Formentera doesn't have an airport. The only way to get there is by ferry from Ibiza, Mallorca, or mainland Spain. The easiest and fastest option is from Ibiza. There are multiple ferry crossings daily and year-round, which take 30 minutes to an hour, and tickets are between €18 and €30, or about $20 to $35, each way at the time of writing, depending on the type of vessel. While there are a few ports on the mainland that serve Formentera, the quickest route is from Dénia, which takes at least two hours to reach Formentera. Folks who want to avoid stopping in Ibiza still have ways they can head straight to this peaceful paradise that many say is one of the most beautiful islands in Spain.