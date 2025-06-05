Tucked In One Of Rome's Trendiest Neighborhoods Is A Unique Hotel With Serene Gardens, Luxury, And Old Charm
Finding your way to Donna Camilla Savelli, a luxurious boutique hotel tucked in one of Rome's trendiest neighborhoods, feels like you've stepped into a Federico Fellini film. The city's most famous director often set his movies in Trastevere, authentically capturing Italian life . Here, you can indulge in al fresco dining and see many colorful buildings. Bohemian vibes stream through ivied alleys and gush into storied piazzas, and musicians play on streets cobblestoned as if to s-l-o-w time down. These buzzy scenes draw an eclectic crowd of urban creatives, convivial lifelong locals, intrepid expats, and discerning tourists. And nestled in a placid nook is the four-star Savelli, which Forbes lists as the Best Hotel In Trastevere In Rome.
Rarely in Rome will you experience such a unique sojourn, a 17th-century Augustinian convent designed by master architect Francesco Borromini, and meticulously re-styled into a contemporary albergo. The Baroque innovator's spectacular flourishes of an intricately detailed tabernacle, vaulted ceilings, flamboyant frescos, and antique cornices elegantly frame modern furnishings and features like a sleek lobby bar and stylish salon. Explore more, and run into majestic staircases and even an underground grotto that today hosts wine tastings and dining. Each day, nuns still in residence perform their rituals in the historic chapel opulently decorated with marble sculptures set against Borromini's signature curved structures. Serene gardens scented by a citrus grove and brimming with ancient Mediterranean flora fill its interior courtyard, an oasis of tranquil old charm at the heart of the hotel.
Old charm complements contemporary charisma at Donna Camilla Savelli
Once bare and austere lodgings for the convent's nuns, the hotel's 99 rooms and luxurious suites are today rejuvenated with thoughtful amenities such as luxuriant linens and complimentary digital infrastructure. Handsome fixtures like hanging brass lamps, wrought-iron beds in the annex wing, and terracotta flooring invoke the convent's original ambiance, and large windows open up to views of the peaceful gardens, inner courtyards, or atmospheric Trastevere lanes. The palatial Premiere Suite offers over 500 square feet of space and presents a sprawling vista of the picturesque cityscape, a private retreat that's an exquisite alternative to these rooftop Rome bars also offering breathtaking views.
The idyllic Savelli gardens are a verdant sanctuary where that exudes la dolce far niente: the bel paese philosophy of sweet immersion in life's pleasures, and even Pope Leo XIV has enjoyed lunch here, shortly before his papal election. Lounge in this plush wellspring shaded by centuries-old clusters of orange and olive trees, dappled with flowers from roses to magnolias, and laced with hedges. Gentle murmurs of water trickling from ornate fountains embellish these meditative moments, best enjoyed with The Garden wine bistro's enchanting renditions of timeless Italian fare, from morning caffè to evening aperitivi. For a Booking.com reviewer, "What appealed me to most was the gorgeous architecture, garden and bar – inventive use of space and the decor was magazine-worthy." For drivers, on-site parking, complete with electric vehicle charging, is a rare treat in this part of Rome.
A taste and tour of trendy Trastevere, Rome
Trastevere is one of the Eternal City's hottest culinary havens, the perfect entrée to embracing the Italian way of eating, one of the country's most cherished rituals. As actor and Italian culture aficionado Stanley Tucci declared via Condé Nast Traveller, "I love to eat where the locals eat. ... Trastevere is my favorite area of Rome." Start your gastronomic tour at the hotel's Il Ferro e il Fuoco, where chef Emidio Ferro reinvents Old World ingredients from the larder of Lazio, the region where Rome resides, into new flavor inspirations. The Savelli also hosts tasting experiences of provincial products like olive oils and wines.
Within a 10-minute walk of the Savelli, continue your epicurean explorations at local icons Supplì Roma for its beloved fried rice croquettes, Otaleg for imaginative gelato creations, Ma Che Siete Venuti a Fà for Italian craft beers, and L'Elementare for expertly executed airy, crispy pizza romana. The generations-old Da Corrado and Da Augusto serve distinctively hyper-local osteria classics reflecting the seasons, like puntarelle in spring and the autumnal saltimbocca. Top off your typical Trastevere day with a nightcap at Bar San Calisto, a popular gathering spot for all-day socializing and late-night merrymaking that Tucci recommends adding to your itinerary.
Now that you're properly energized, fare una passeggiata, the delightful Italian diversion of strolling, people-watching, and soaking in the surroundings. Walk up Janiculum Hill just behind Donna Camilla Savelli for a panoramic city view at the top, where you'll also find a magnificent 17th-century fountain and traditional puppet shows. The hotel is also less than 30 minutes by foot from many of Rome's must-see experiences and attractions.