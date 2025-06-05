Tucked In One Of Rome's Trendiest Neighborhoods Is A Unique Hotel With Serene Gardens, Luxury, And Old Charm

Finding your way to Donna Camilla Savelli, a luxurious boutique hotel tucked in one of Rome's trendiest neighborhoods, feels like you've stepped into a Federico Fellini film. The city's most famous director often set his movies in Trastevere, authentically capturing Italian life . Here, you can indulge in al fresco dining and see many colorful buildings. Bohemian vibes stream through ivied alleys and gush into storied piazzas, and musicians play on streets cobblestoned as if to s-l-o-w time down. These buzzy scenes draw an eclectic crowd of urban creatives, convivial lifelong locals, intrepid expats, and discerning tourists. And nestled in a placid nook is the four-star Savelli, which Forbes lists as the Best Hotel In Trastevere In Rome.

Rarely in Rome will you experience such a unique sojourn, a 17th-century Augustinian convent designed by master architect Francesco Borromini, and meticulously re-styled into a contemporary albergo. The Baroque innovator's spectacular flourishes of an intricately detailed tabernacle, vaulted ceilings, flamboyant frescos, and antique cornices elegantly frame modern furnishings and features like a sleek lobby bar and stylish salon. Explore more, and run into majestic staircases and even an underground grotto that today hosts wine tastings and dining. Each day, nuns still in residence perform their rituals in the historic chapel opulently decorated with marble sculptures set against Borromini's signature curved structures. Serene gardens scented by a citrus grove and brimming with ancient Mediterranean flora fill its interior courtyard, an oasis of tranquil old charm at the heart of the hotel.