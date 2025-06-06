One Of Europe's Prettiest Medieval Cities Is A Safe, Scenic Swiss Gem With Lakeside Charm, Clubs, And Dining

Small but mighty, Switzerland consistently scores high as one of the safest and most beautiful countries. U.S. News ranked it as the best country in the world in 2024, and it's home to numerous pretty and iconic destinations you can't skip on a Swiss trip. Alpine mountains, sparkling lakes, and fairytale-like villages are all reasons to visit Switzerland, but the cities showcase the country's blend of modern innovation, historic architecture, and rich culture. One of the most unmissable is Zurich, which was ranked as having the highest quality of life of any European city in a 2023 report by the European Commission. Enfolding on the north side of Lake Zurich, the city is known for its clean air, medieval Old Town, thriving arts, and nightlife.

The high quality of life in Zurich owes to a few factors, prominently safety, healthcare, and accessibility. The city's crime rate is incredibly low, and the University Hospital of Zürich was named the 10th best in the world in 2025 by Newsweek. For travelers, one thing you'll appreciate is how easy it is to get around. Zurich has a widespread transportation network made up of buses, trams, trains, boats, and even funicular railways, which can all be used with the same ticket. However, many choose to simply walk around. Zurich's compact layout makes it easy to see a lot even in just a weekend, and the Zurich Airport is just a 10-minute train ride from the city center.