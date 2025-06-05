Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains Hide This Resort Town That Embodies Small-Town American Charm

The town of Milford sits right along the Delaware River, on the border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Its combination of Poconos beauty, gorgeous architecture, and small-town charm has made it a popular place for tourists seeking a reprieve from the hustle of daily life — and it's one of the best places in Pennsylvania to plan your next escape. Interested in nature? Check out the surging Raymondskill Falls. History buff? Grey Towers National Historic Site has you covered, as the remarkable structure has ties to the Forest Service and dates back to the 1880s. Want to kick back with a good meal and a cold drink? Stroll the picturesque downtown, where you'll find no shortage of fantastic eateries and a luxurious resort.

The Pocono Mountains receive over 27 million visitors annually. And when you're in Milford, it's easy to see why. The region is teeming with gorgeous landscapes, within which hide an abundance of rugged hiking trails and calm lakes surrounded by soaring peaks. Milford makes for an excellent home base for your adventures, as it's the perfect embodiment of small-town American charm.

It's also easy to reach, as it's less than two hours from New York City. Plan on doing some sightseeing before heading up to Milford? Check out the best budget-friendly outdoor activities in New York City. But once you're ready to leave its hectic streets, Milford's quaint vibe and rich history are prepared to make your next vacation one you won't forget.