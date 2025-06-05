Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains Hide This Resort Town That Embodies Small-Town American Charm
The town of Milford sits right along the Delaware River, on the border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Its combination of Poconos beauty, gorgeous architecture, and small-town charm has made it a popular place for tourists seeking a reprieve from the hustle of daily life — and it's one of the best places in Pennsylvania to plan your next escape. Interested in nature? Check out the surging Raymondskill Falls. History buff? Grey Towers National Historic Site has you covered, as the remarkable structure has ties to the Forest Service and dates back to the 1880s. Want to kick back with a good meal and a cold drink? Stroll the picturesque downtown, where you'll find no shortage of fantastic eateries and a luxurious resort.
The Pocono Mountains receive over 27 million visitors annually. And when you're in Milford, it's easy to see why. The region is teeming with gorgeous landscapes, within which hide an abundance of rugged hiking trails and calm lakes surrounded by soaring peaks. Milford makes for an excellent home base for your adventures, as it's the perfect embodiment of small-town American charm.
It's also easy to reach, as it's less than two hours from New York City. Plan on doing some sightseeing before heading up to Milford? Check out the best budget-friendly outdoor activities in New York City. But once you're ready to leave its hectic streets, Milford's quaint vibe and rich history are prepared to make your next vacation one you won't forget.
Small town charm in Milford
Just beyond the reaches of downtown Milford sits the Grey Towers National Historic Site. As one of the most popular spots in the area, it's a must-visit while in the Poconos. Built as a summer home for James Pinchot, it would eventually become the primary residence for his son, Gifford Pinchot, founder of the USDA Forest Service. The sprawling 19,000-square-foot mansion offers a wealth of walking paths, a visitor center, and educational films that dive deeper into its unique history. The site is open to the public, and you can purchase a ticket to take a self-guided grounds, mansion, or landscape tour.
Milford is home to another mansion, which now houses the Columns Museum. Set inside a Neo-Classical-style building with imposing white columns and a gorgeous balcony, it's a beautiful spot for photos. It also houses various artifacts, tools, Native American exhibits, and other objects related to early life in the region. This museum is just a short stroll from the heart of downtown. Once you're done with your viewings, be sure to walk along Broad Street to enjoy quintessential small-town charm, such as tree-lined walkways, old brick buildings, and an overwhelming number of locally owned shops. It's also home to the luxurious Hotel Fauchère and its striking Italianate-style architecture. After exploring the Poconos, you can retreat to this luxurious resort and enjoy its many upscale ammenities. At the time of this writing, staying the night here will cost upwards of $400.
Looking for some serious small-town charm? Visit during one of Milford's many festivals. Whether it's the adorable Halloween Pooch Parade, the festive Light Up Milford event in December, or the summer Mildford Music Fest, there's always something happening in the charming little town.
Raymondskill Falls and the Pocono Mountains
The Pocono Mountains are home to the tallest waterfall in Pennsylvania, Raymondskill Falls. If you're interested in viewing its majestic cascades, you'll find it just about 4 miles south of downtown Milford. Soaring around 150 feet above the surrounding landscape, its three tiers provide visitors with a lovely, cascading flow that's highly photogenic.
Milford is home to the aptly named Milford Beach, which is a scenic spot for a picnic or wading into the Delaware River. To stretch your legs, take a hike up the Milford Knob. The quick 2.6-mile trek climbs nearly 400 feet, ending with dramatic views of downtown and the surrounding Poconos. For something a bit longer, the Hackers Falls and Cliff Trail Loop is a fun alternative, winding you through dense forests for over 3 miles before popping you into a clearing with a small (but surging) waterfall and gurgling stream. The Poconos can get crowded, so be sure to follow Leave No Trace principles while hiking, ensuring the land stays just as beautiful for the next visitor.
Milford is also just over 30 minutes from an artsy little destination near the glimmering waters of Lake Wallenpaupack. With hiking trails, a public boat ramp, and a public beach, it's an excellent way to beat the summer heat. Be sure to make a quick detour to Hawley, as the small town is home to a handful of lovely restaurants and wineries.