This Adirondack Lake Is A Serene New York Escape With Otherworldly Sunsets And A Beautiful Beach

You don't have to be a paddler to make the most of Middle Saranac Lake (although you should definitely take to the water if you have the chance). Saranac Lake Marina offers boat rental services. As well as canoes and kayaks, you can hit the lake in a pontoon — which are wide enough for families, and ideal for leisure cruising and picnicking on the water — or a fishing boat, giving you the opportunity to hopefully catch a trout, salmon, bass, or pike.

If you're not interested in boating, there are also other opportunities for recreation on the water, including Middle Saranac Lake Beach. As an ideal family swimming spot with shallow water and easy access, there is ample parking nearby, although you can also pull up by boat. It is a great place to casually enjoy the lake, especially on summer days when cooling off in the water offers respite from the heat.

The area around Middle Saranac Lake also offers ample hiking trails. Perhaps the best nearby route is the Ampersand Mountain Trailhead, to the southeast of the lake. The 5.4-mile hike with an elevation gain of nearly 1,800 feet leads to some of the Adirondacks' most breathtaking views.