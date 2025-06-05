This Adirondack Lake Is A Serene New York Escape With Otherworldly Sunsets And A Beautiful Beach
Not to be confused with the romantic lakeside village of Saranac Lake, New York's Middle Saranac Lake is one of three bodies of water on the Saranac River, over 300 miles north of New York City. It offers an ideal escape from the Big Apple's hustle and bustle, with plentiful opportunities to take to the water and explore the lake, river, and neighboring bodies of water while taking in the natural beauty of the Adirondacks and some of the area's most stunning sunsets. After sunning yourself on Middle Saranac Lake's peaceful beach, you can embark on an adventurous paddle journey.
When it comes to paddling — either by canoe, kayak, or paddleboard — Middle Saranac Lake offers one of the area's finest routes. Starting at South Creek near a parking area, paddlers can head north on a 7-mile flat water adventure that will take them through the manually-operated Upper Locks to the Lower Saranac Lake. After your five-hour journey, you'll have access to the incredible Bluff Island, which rewards you with a short hiking route to a viewpoint from which to gain panoramic views over the Adirondacks.
Unwinding by Middle Saranac Lake
You don't have to be a paddler to make the most of Middle Saranac Lake (although you should definitely take to the water if you have the chance). Saranac Lake Marina offers boat rental services. As well as canoes and kayaks, you can hit the lake in a pontoon — which are wide enough for families, and ideal for leisure cruising and picnicking on the water — or a fishing boat, giving you the opportunity to hopefully catch a trout, salmon, bass, or pike.
If you're not interested in boating, there are also other opportunities for recreation on the water, including Middle Saranac Lake Beach. As an ideal family swimming spot with shallow water and easy access, there is ample parking nearby, although you can also pull up by boat. It is a great place to casually enjoy the lake, especially on summer days when cooling off in the water offers respite from the heat.
The area around Middle Saranac Lake also offers ample hiking trails. Perhaps the best nearby route is the Ampersand Mountain Trailhead, to the southeast of the lake. The 5.4-mile hike with an elevation gain of nearly 1,800 feet leads to some of the Adirondacks' most breathtaking views.
Visiting Middle Saranac Lake and where to stay
Middle Saranac Lake is around a five-hour drive from New York City, and there are also Greyhound buses from the city that will drop you at the nearby village of Saranac Lake, which features a unique icy attraction during winter. The main parking area for Middle Saranac Lake is at the base of the Ampersand Mountain Trail, and it is about a 0.5-mile stretch to the beach.
There are several campsites around Middle Saranac Lake and the wider river system, including Saranac Campsite 70, just to the west of the parking area. The north side of the lake is where you will find Saranac Lakes Campground 82, and there are more campgrounds around Weller Pond. For a more comfortable night's rest, there are numerous hotels and motels around the nearby Tupper Lake or the village of Saranac Lake.
Looking for more adventures nearby? Check out this popular Adirondack trail, famous for its breathtaking mountain views. Or for more lake and hiking options, try the third-largest lake in the area, Cranberry Lake, which is ideal for a few days' stay in the Adirondacks.