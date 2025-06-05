Hidden In Hot Springs, Arkansas, Is A National Forest Full Of Scenic Drives And Extensive, Beautiful Trails
Arkansas calls itself "The Natural State" and it certainly lives up to that moniker with its vast array of outdoor experiences. While there's no lack of beautiful outdoor places to see in Arkansas, the city of Hot Springs is one area that really shows off. In fact, Hot Springs is a unique city in the middle of a small but pretty national park that you can visit for free. As if that wasn't impressive enough, it's also home to an underrated state park with trails, lakes, wildlife, and waterfalls. On top of this, you can also be in one of the country's largest national forests in about 15 minutes .
Ouachita National Forest stretches from Arkansas to Oklahoma, and covers about 1.8 million acres. That's one big playground for outdoor enthusiasts, and there are plenty of trails to explore. This makes the city of Hot Springs a great jumping-off point for a lot of outdoor adventures. Even though this natural area may seem off-the-beaten-path, it's not too hard to get to. If you're flying in for a visit, book a flight to the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Little Rock, which is the closest major airport. You can rent a car and check out the boutiques and food in the capital city's River Market District before beginning your hour-long drive to Hot Springs.
Trails near Hot Springs, Arkansas, in the Ouachita National Forest
The Ouachita National Forest features an extensive network of trails that gives adventurers several exciting ways to explore the forest on foot or by bike. While some trails are fine for beginners, others are geared more toward experienced hikers. Hunt's Loop trail is a good option for those looking for a moderate hike that takes about two hours. If you're looking for a more challenging trek, you may want to check out the Eagle Rock Loop. At the time of writing, AllTrails listed it as the best trail in the Ouachita National Forest. At nearly 27 miles long with an elevation gain of nearly 3,900 feet traversing through the wilderness, it's also one of the hardest in the area.
For those who like to enjoy their national forests on wheels, the Womble Trail is a great bike trail that is located less than an hour from Hot Springs. This trail provides cyclists with a 37-mile scenic ride through the mountains. About an hour and a half away from Hot Springs you'll find Wolf Pen Gap, which has 40 miles of trails in the Ouachita National Forest devoted to those who want to have some off-road fun on ATVs and dirt bikes. There are even local rental companies available if you don't have your own. With all of the exploring you'll be doing, make sure to stay hydrated. You can fill up your water jug for free at one of the fountains fed with the fresh, natural spring water Hot Springs is known for.
Other great things to do in and around the Ouachita National Forest
If you'd rather crank up the tunes and take in the scenic beauty of Ouachita National Forest from the comfort of your car, that's fine too. In fact, visitors after views can cruise for more than 25 miles along the Winona Scenic Drive which starts around 40 minutes outside of Hot Springs. This road gives you a chance to gradually climb almost 3,000 feet without worrying about sore feet the next day.
A drive alongside the Ouachita National Forest will eventually lead you to a state park that has the world's only public diamond mine. This spot is just a little over an hour away from Hot Springs, and on top of the scenic drive you'll experience on the way, you may even get to go home with one of their prized jewels. Yes, you can keep whatever you find there.
The Ouachita National Forest offers so much to see and do that you may decide to stay awhile. If you do, there's also several places to camp, such as the Charlton Recreation Area that is 20 miles west of Hot Springs along Highway 270. If you prefer to stay in town and enjoy more luxuries, check out the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, which is the largest hotel in the state.