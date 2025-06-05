Hidden In Hot Springs, Arkansas, Is A National Forest Full Of Scenic Drives And Extensive, Beautiful Trails

Arkansas calls itself "The Natural State" and it certainly lives up to that moniker with its vast array of outdoor experiences. While there's no lack of beautiful outdoor places to see in Arkansas, the city of Hot Springs is one area that really shows off. In fact, Hot Springs is a unique city in the middle of a small but pretty national park that you can visit for free. As if that wasn't impressive enough, it's also home to an underrated state park with trails, lakes, wildlife, and waterfalls. On top of this, you can also be in one of the country's largest national forests in about 15 minutes .

Ouachita National Forest stretches from Arkansas to Oklahoma, and covers about 1.8 million acres. That's one big playground for outdoor enthusiasts, and there are plenty of trails to explore. This makes the city of Hot Springs a great jumping-off point for a lot of outdoor adventures. Even though this natural area may seem off-the-beaten-path, it's not too hard to get to. If you're flying in for a visit, book a flight to the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Little Rock, which is the closest major airport. You can rent a car and check out the boutiques and food in the capital city's River Market District before beginning your hour-long drive to Hot Springs.