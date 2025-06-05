Spectacular Ancient Ruins Hidden In A Canyon In Jordan Rival Rome And Athens

On a mission to find the source of the Niger River, Swiss explorer Johann Ludwig Burckhardt found himself in Jordan and, after following his local guide, stumbled upon the ruins of the ancient city of Petra. While already well-known to locals, his "discovery" brought the city to the attention of the Western world in 1812. Since then, this magical place has become one of the world's most visited archeological sites. Its fame now rivals that of the Acropolis of Athens and Rome's iconic Colosseum (which is free to visit one day a month). Even if you've never stepped foot in the country, you have likely seen this architectural marvel — perhaps in the travel photos of friends and family lucky enough to visit in person or in films, including the 1989 blockbuster smash, "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

Petra, which lies hidden beneath deep desert canyons in southern Jordan, is a sight to behold. As one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Petra stands as a testament to the architectural prowess of the Nabatean kingdom, a civilization of nomadic Arabs that flourished from around 400 B.C. until A.D. 106. Also called the Rose City for the soft pink hue of the surrounding sandstone, Petra was established as the Nabatean capital due to its proximity to various regional trade routes.

And while there are numerous impressive monuments to see in Petra, the most spectacular of them all is at this city's entranceway. Here, you'll find the Greek-style exterior of what appears to be a temple, standing at over an imposing 130 feet high. Known as the Treasury, or Al Khazneh in Arabic, this spectacular ruin is Petra's most photographed structure and is often a symbol of the city itself.