Hidden On Alabama's Gulf Coast Is A White Sand Beach With Few Crowds And Scenic Nature Trails
The United States has some of the most diverse coastlines in the world, from rocky shores to marshy estuaries and pristine white-sand beaches. Unfortunately, efforts to turn these natural wonders into lucrative tourist destinations have led to overdevelopment. This is certainly true of the Gulf Coast, where sky-scraping resorts and tourist attractions pack the shoreline to capitalize on the region's beautiful beaches. But there are still secret sanctuaries where the coastline's natural beauty takes center stage. One such destination is Romar Beach, a protected shoreline tucked away in Alabama's Gulf State Park.
Romar Beach is about an hour south of Mobile, Alabama, the state's only seaport, and roughly three hours from Panama City Beach, Florida. It offers the best of both worlds when it comes to beach destinations, inviting you to get back to nature along its untouched coastline while being nestled just outside the bustling town of Orange Beach, Alabama's sugar-sand vacation destination jam-packed with fun for the whole family. If you want to get away from it all but still have everything you could want just a stone's throw away, Romar Beach delivers. Plus, being part of Gulf State Park makes it easily accessible, and the park offers public-access parking for $10 per day.
Romar Beach isn't far from the main beach at Gulf State Park, and there are stretches of coastal development between the two. But once you get to Romar, there's nothing but sugar-sand beach, gentle gulf waves, and seaside serenity to greet you.
Enjoy the pristine, natural beauty of Romar Beach
While Romar Beach is a slice of untouched coastline, Gulf State Park's main beach, Branyon Beach, offers beachfront amenities including a beach pavilion, pier, and beach access for a Hilton hotel, The Lodge. Further inland, the park also boasts incredible trails that uniquely intertwine the marshy seaside forest with over 3 miles of picturesque shoreline. The park's Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail has been named best recreational trail in the country three years running by USA Today. The more than 28-mile multi-use paved trail system traverses through stunning dunes, along the banks of the park's three lakes, and deep into the marshlands, where you might spot an alligator or two under the shade of the thick oak tree forests shrouded in Spanish moss. The park offers a free bike share program, and nearby shops rent e-bikes, so you can enjoy a full day along the trail. You can also join a guided Segway tour to learn all about the park's ecosystem and wildlife.
Education is a priority at Gulf State Park. Its beachfront Interpretive Center is a great starting place to learn about the park and its nine ecosystems through interactive exhibits. Hailed as the state's most environmentally friendly building, it's currently pursuing the most rigorous green building certifications in the world. A full calendar of educational events offers everything from programs about the history of Gulf pirates to guided pier walks. The park's Angler Academy is popular for families, providing a comprehensive introduction to saltwater fishing.
Ditch the crowds and stay close to nature at Gulf State Park
If you want to spend your entire Romar Beach vacation immersed in nature, Gulf State Park has you covered. The Lodge, a Hilton hotel, is located right on the beach, and guests can enjoy ocean views, a stunning pool, and a convenient tram service to explore the park. Gulf State Park also offers a sprawling campground, plus adorable lakeside cabins and cottages along Shelby Lake. The Eagle Cottages were once part of National Geographic's Unique Lodges of the World collection, a now-defunct program that recognized exclusive properties with one-of-a-kind lodging experiences and an ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.
Throughout the park, there are five dining options, each catering to a different cuisine and vibe. At The Lodge, enjoy coffee and baked goods at Roasted Oak and poolside food and drinks at The Dragonfly. Adjacent to The Lodge are Foodcraft and Perch, offering casual coastal dishes and upscale dining, respectively, all with beachfront views. Finally, head inland to the Woodside Restaurant for indoor/outdoor dining, backyard games, and happy hour.
If you would rather stay right on Romar Beach, check out The Original Romar House. The first of its kind on the Alabama coast, this historic bed and breakfast was built in 1924. When it's time to venture back out into civilization, take a drive down the Coastal Connection Scenic Byway, an underrated road on the Gulf Coast connecting picture-perfect seaside towns, pristine beaches, and all the seafood you could want. About 10 minutes down the byway is Flora-Bama, a popular local honky tonk named the South's best beach bar.