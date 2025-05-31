Mexico's Serene And Underrated Emerald Coast Is The Opposite Of Cancún In All The Right Ways

One of the most beloved beach towns on Yucatán's western shore is Progreso, hailed as "the heart of the Emerald Coast" in a TripAdvisor review. It's easy to get to from Mérida and is a 40-minute drive from the Mérida International Airport (MID). It's more lively than other destinations on the Emerald Coast, though it is considered a popular local hangout rather than a tourist hot spot. Progreso is known for its scenic boardwalks, delicious restaurants, and for having the longest pier in Mexico — it is a port city, after all. At the beach, the waters are calm and clear, so you may even see fish swimming along the shore.

Further west — about an hour from Mérida — the town of Sisal is a quieter, historic fishing village with excellent beaches. It's the Emerald Coast's only Pueblo Mágico, or "Magical Town," a designation that honors its cultural and historical significance. The town had an important role as a colonial port, and you'll see colonial architecture dotted around the seaside. This includes a fortress called the Fuerte de Santiago, as well as a lighthouse, both built in the 1800s. The Sisal beach, sweeping over a coastal dune, is super relaxed and filled with palapas you can rent for the day. There's also a coral reef off the coast, where you can go snorkeling among colorful fish, a sunken lighthouse, and an old shipwreck. Sisal is home to a stunning mangrove habitat, filled with winding waterways which you can explore on a guided boat tour.