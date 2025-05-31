Sandwiched Between Inverness And Aberdeen Is A Walkable Scottish Town With A Cathedral And Breweries

The Elgin Cathedral, a well-preserved ruin and Elgin's claim to fame, is considered one of the best activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland. Originally dating to the 13th century, the cathedral was known as the "Lantern of the North" before it fell into disuse in the 17th century. The remains of the cathedral, which still showcase its original facade, can be thoroughly explored on foot, and the two accompanying towers can also be climbed for spectacular panoramic views. Spot skulls and crossbones on gravestones in the ancient cemetery, wander beneath the old arches, hunt down the Pictish cross, and learn more history in the onsite visitor center.

Next to the cathedral is the lovely Biblical Garden, home to over 100 species of plants, all mentioned in the Bible. The garden features religious sculptures, markers explaining the significance of each plant, and plenty of flower-lined paths and hidden benches.

If you have a car, the countryside around Elgin is dotted with further beauties, such as the Pluscarden Abbey, a 13th-century Benedictine monastery that is still in use today. Explore the stone abbey with its colorful stained glass, and even attend a service. Also nearby are the Spynie Palace, a beautifully preserved medieval residence, and the ruins of Duffus Castle, a motte-and-bailey castle that was a fortress and residence for over 500 years, from the 12th century to the 18th.