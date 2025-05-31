Sandwiched Between Inverness And Aberdeen Is A Walkable Scottish Town With A Cathedral And Breweries
The Scottish Highlands are world renowned for their beauty, from misty mountains and legendary lakes to island-dotted shores and windswept fields of heather. But amongst all of this natural splendor you'll find some of the most charming evidence of humanity: castles, of course, along with quaint little towns and cities. Between two of the most well-known cities in the Highlands, Aberdeen and Inverness, is the former royal burgh (a town or city founded by royal charter) of Elgin.
A 45-minute train from Inverness or a 90-minute train from Aberdeen brings you to Elgin, set near the shores of the picturesque Moray Firth (where you'll also find "the flower of Scotland," another underrated town). The small, prosperous city of Elgin (population 23,000) is situated on the River Lossie and is known for its incredible ancient cathedral (now in ruins), along with distilleries, nearby castles, and one of the oldest museums in Scotland. Elgin combines all the best of the Scottish Highlands with a unique history and friendly community.
Cathedrals and castles along the Moray Coast and River Lossie
The Elgin Cathedral, a well-preserved ruin and Elgin's claim to fame, is considered one of the best activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland. Originally dating to the 13th century, the cathedral was known as the "Lantern of the North" before it fell into disuse in the 17th century. The remains of the cathedral, which still showcase its original facade, can be thoroughly explored on foot, and the two accompanying towers can also be climbed for spectacular panoramic views. Spot skulls and crossbones on gravestones in the ancient cemetery, wander beneath the old arches, hunt down the Pictish cross, and learn more history in the onsite visitor center.
Next to the cathedral is the lovely Biblical Garden, home to over 100 species of plants, all mentioned in the Bible. The garden features religious sculptures, markers explaining the significance of each plant, and plenty of flower-lined paths and hidden benches.
If you have a car, the countryside around Elgin is dotted with further beauties, such as the Pluscarden Abbey, a 13th-century Benedictine monastery that is still in use today. Explore the stone abbey with its colorful stained glass, and even attend a service. Also nearby are the Spynie Palace, a beautifully preserved medieval residence, and the ruins of Duffus Castle, a motte-and-bailey castle that was a fortress and residence for over 500 years, from the 12th century to the 18th.
Whisky galore and more in Elgin
There's plenty more to do in Elgin besides cathedrals and castles. In fact, Elgin is located within Speyside, one of the best whisky destinations in Scotland. Speyside, sometimes called the "whisky capital of the world," is a protected whisky region with a huge variety of historic local distilleries. Right on the edge of Elgin is the famous Glen Moray Distillery, which has been making renowned single malt whisky since 1897. Whisky lovers can also visit Gordon & MacPhail, Linkwood, and Glen Elgin, to name several of the dozen-plus that lie within 30 miles of Elgin.
Outside of whisky, other notable sites in Elgin include the Johnstons of Elgin mill, one of the oldest woolen mills in the country (circa 1797). Tour the mill for an in-depth experience covering everything from spinning and weaving to traditional and modern craftsmanship, as well as the history of the mill and Scottish wool. Also, shop here for high-quality made-in-Scotland goods, from scarves to cashmere sweaters. Also in Elgin is the Elgin History Museum, the oldest independent museum in Scotland, with exhibits dedicated to everything from the Pictish history of the region to the geology of the Moray Coast. Bonus: Admission is free! (Though donations are always welcome.)