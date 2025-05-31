What The Urban Heat Island Effect Means And Why It Should Be Considered Before Your Summer Vacation

That isn't the only study about UHI. Climate Central published a story on how this phenomenon affected 44 cities in the United States, and found that half of them had a UHI index of 8 degrees Fahrenheit or more. They give the example of a day in northern Texas that may be 95 degrees Fahrenheit outside the city, whereas people in downtown Dallas may be dealing with temperatures of 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Vehicle emissions, factories, people packed into small spaces, and buildings that are close together can make this worse, and keep the temperature from cooling off much at night because concrete and buildings hold the heat.

In terms of your vacation, take your health into consideration. Higher temperatures can mean a higher risk for dehydration and heat stroke. In extreme cases, asphalt and other surfaces can also cause burns, as they did in July 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona, when a 71-year-old man was severely burned after falling to the ground.

If you do choose to visit a place with hot temperatures, you should know how to keep cool. Look into activities with air conditioning, like museums, and schedule breaks in sightseeing, such as enjoying a cold drink at a cafe. Dress in light colors and breathable fabrics, like cotton and linen, but be sure to consider the country's dress code when packing. Know the signs of heat stroke and how to avoid it, like carrying a reusable water bottle and staying hydrated. And look into visiting the city's larger parks during the hottest part of the day.