New Jersey's 'Little Istanbul' Is A Scenic Cultural Melting Pot With Exceptional Middle Eastern Eateries

New Jersey is often dwarfed by its more famous sister, New York, but the Garden State has a few tricks up its sleeve. Across the Hudson River is the charming, walkable, hilltop neighborhood of Union City, lined with cafes and art. 60.5 miles south is the hidden historic beach town of Spring Lake, where you will find superb seafood. Another foodie destination is South Paterson, a district in Paterson, New Jersey.

Known as "Little Istanbul," South Paterson is home to a vibrant Turkish community, in which the first immigrants arrived after World War II. Many Arab Americans have also settled in the neighborhood. The Lebanese and Syrian immigrants first arrived in the late 19th century, and more recently, the Palestinians joined the community, giving the neighborhood another nickname of "Little Ramallah." Whatever you call it, South Paterson is a Middle Eastern hub. Even die-hard New Yorkers trek over the river for its authentic culinary delights and to explore Paterson's unique history as the cradle of America's Industrial Revolution.

South Paterson is about 26 miles from Manhattan, or a 30-minute drive. However, you can also take Bus 161 from the Port Authority Bus Terminal directly to Market Street at City Hall in an hour. If you have landed at Newark Airport, 22.6 miles away (another 30-minute drive), the easiest way to reach South Paterson is by car if you don't want to juggle multiple bus transfers.

The most pleasant time to visit South Paterson is spring or fall, when the weather is most enjoyable. If you want to visit during the Ramadan Hilal lighting, which commemorates the start of the Holy Month, or partake in the Eid celebrations (a celebration that marks the end of the fasting month), refer to the South Paterson Business Association's Facebook page.