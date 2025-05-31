New Jersey's 'Little Istanbul' Is A Scenic Cultural Melting Pot With Exceptional Middle Eastern Eateries
New Jersey is often dwarfed by its more famous sister, New York, but the Garden State has a few tricks up its sleeve. Across the Hudson River is the charming, walkable, hilltop neighborhood of Union City, lined with cafes and art. 60.5 miles south is the hidden historic beach town of Spring Lake, where you will find superb seafood. Another foodie destination is South Paterson, a district in Paterson, New Jersey.
Known as "Little Istanbul," South Paterson is home to a vibrant Turkish community, in which the first immigrants arrived after World War II. Many Arab Americans have also settled in the neighborhood. The Lebanese and Syrian immigrants first arrived in the late 19th century, and more recently, the Palestinians joined the community, giving the neighborhood another nickname of "Little Ramallah." Whatever you call it, South Paterson is a Middle Eastern hub. Even die-hard New Yorkers trek over the river for its authentic culinary delights and to explore Paterson's unique history as the cradle of America's Industrial Revolution.
South Paterson is about 26 miles from Manhattan, or a 30-minute drive. However, you can also take Bus 161 from the Port Authority Bus Terminal directly to Market Street at City Hall in an hour. If you have landed at Newark Airport, 22.6 miles away (another 30-minute drive), the easiest way to reach South Paterson is by car if you don't want to juggle multiple bus transfers.
The most pleasant time to visit South Paterson is spring or fall, when the weather is most enjoyable. If you want to visit during the Ramadan Hilal lighting, which commemorates the start of the Holy Month, or partake in the Eid celebrations (a celebration that marks the end of the fasting month), refer to the South Paterson Business Association's Facebook page.
Eat your way through South Paterson
Once you are on Main Street, your nose will be tickled with the unmistakable aroma of fragrant Middle Eastern cuisine. All the signs are written in Arabic and English, and hookah shops, halal meat vendors, and cafes serving Turkish coffee line the streets. Taskin Bakery is a family-owned business on Hazel Street. Founded in 1997 and open 24 hours a day, its famed Turkish bread supplies neighborhood restaurants and those in New York City and beyond. You can visit their retail shop anytime to find freshly baked simit, a sesame-covered Turkish bagel, a pogaca, a savory breakfast pastry with cheese or potato, and other mouthwatering baked goods. Bring home some of their baklava— the best outside of Istanbul.
Toros, just a few steps away on Main Street, is famed for its Anatolian cuisine and diverse dishes from different regions of Turkey. We recommend the patlican soslu, (a cold appetizer with eggplants and tomatoes) and adana kebab (ground lamb skewers). If you are a fan of pide, the Turkish pizza, head to Star Pide Salonu. Everything is fresh and fantastic, but the kiymali pide (spicy ground meat on a flatbread) is a classic.
You can't visit South Paterson without sampling its Arabic food offerings. Al-Basha Restaurant is a Palestinian family-run establishment that produces its own pita bread. Its signature dish is the shawarma (chunks of beef or chicken over a vertical rotisserie and sliced thinly for serving). You can also order tabbouleh, a salad of parsley, tomato, and bulgar, and hummus as appetizers. If you visit during Ramadan, you can sample the buffet in the evening and try a wide range of items, like their char-cooked kabobs, stuffed eggplants, lamb with rice, and stewed okra.
Other fun things to do in Paterson
Nouri Brothers is another iconic South Paterson destination. It's a shopping center for all things Middle Eastern, run by a family since 1978. It started as a bakery, then expanded to a grocery store, where you can find everything from Arabic cheese, halawa (a nut-based confectionery), and all the spices and ingredients needed to make a Middle Eastern spread. It's also a one-stop shop for everything else— cookware, hookah, gold jewelry with an exotic flair and Arabic-language films and TV shows.
Paterson is not only a hub for all things Middle Eastern, but it also plays a significant role in American history. A six-minute drive (2.4 miles) from Nouri Brothers is the Paterson Museum. It's a fun and interactive space that displays Paterson as the birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution. Visitors can learn about the city's industrious history in wool and cotton textiles, the creation of the first rolls of paper, the production of building materials, locomotives, and firearms. Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park is just a short distance from the museum (less than a quarter of a mile). Join a walking tour to learn about Paterson's history and how the founding fathers, entrepreneurs, and immigrants built America's first planned industrial city, by utilizing the power of the waterfall and the Passaic River. There are walking trails near the waterfall, a scenic stroll to cap off your indulgent day.
Can't get enough of the underrated Garden State? Head to Sedge, a little-known secluded island with stunning nature and wildlife.