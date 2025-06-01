The Bay Area's Best Botanic Garden Is Just Outside San Francisco With Fruit Trees, Orchards, And Vibrant Blooms

The San Francisco Bay Area has been said to evoke the sophisticated views and vibes of Britain's countryside, and in fact, there is one place tucked amidst the region that appears to transport visitors across the pond. About 25 miles south of San Francisco lies Filoli, a grand 650-acre estate anchored by a Georgian-style mansion and idyllic English-inspired gardens.

In the lush shadow of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Filoli was built in 1917 for gold mining magnate William Bowers Bourn II and his wife Agnes Moody Bourn as their country escape. The luxurious mansion epitomized the grandeur of the late Gilded Age with 56 rooms, including a massive ballroom, that displayed important art and antiques. Filoli's surrounding property was transformed to include 16 acres of exceptional botanic gardens that now bloom with over 75,000 bulbs come spring and fruit orchards, as well as woodlands, meadows, and canyons. In 1975, Filoli was donated to the National Trust of Historic Preservation. Since then, it has been open to the public and welcomes over 400,000 visitors a year to its idyllic retreat.

Filoli is located in Woodside, California, about a 20-minute drive from San Francisco International Airport. The estate is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and adult tickets are $36 per person, with parking on site included. While there is always something blooming at Filoli, the best time to visit are the spring and summer months when the gardens explode with flowering color.