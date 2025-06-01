Rick Steves Says This Unexpected Weekly Activity To Attend In France Is 'As Important As The Museums'

Not only are these local market days beneficial from a commercial and economic standpoint, but they also serve as a point of social connection for the community. "It's a weekly chance for locals to resume friendships and get the current gossip," Rick Steves writes on his website.

While most vendors speak a bit of English, it's important to learn a few basic French phrases, as the French value politeness and manners. Most vendors will offer small samples, and will grab and bag the items you've selected, as opposed to the self-serve method of many American farmers markets.

Steves is a huge fan of Rue Cler, a small, pedestrian-friendly cobblestoned street near the Eiffel Tower. It is bustling on any given day, with various stalls spilling out into the street filled with fresh produce, cheeses, flowers, and meats. It's the perfect place to shop like a Paris local for everything you need for a scenic picnic in the park.

If you have access to a kitchen, these open air markets are also the ideal place to shop for artisan products as well as the freshest, most locally-grown produce. It's these local growers and producers that bring the seasonal produce and goods to the markets — think bright green asparagus and crisp radishes in the spring, and earthy mushrooms in the fall. There are unspoken rules to dine like a local while you're in France, and this includes eating with the seasons, when local produce is at its finest.