Greece's Hidden Paradise Is A Gorge In Crete Full Of Waterfalls, Secret Caves And Pools, And Ethereal Beauty

Tucked away on Greece's largest island, a picturesque gorge of waterfalls, caves, and pools is hidden among the cliffs. Crete is the destination for an idyllic, quintessential getaway of sun, food, and beach, and this spot offers something unique among the island's sand beaches. Kourtaliotiko Gorge is a small oasis on the island, loved for its hiking trails and stunning waterfalls. Five in total, the falls are located just below the church of Agios Nikolaos Kourtaliotis, where local stories say the saint created them by pressing five fingers into the cliff.

Located between the towns of Rethymno and Agia Galini — excellent areas to stay the night nearby for easy access to the gorge — this spot is easy to get to, but you'll have to hike to your destination. Still, the ethereal beauty of the area is well worth the trek. Lined with natural beauty, this hike through the gorge is a great way to take in the natural beauty of Crete. Kourtaliotiko Gorge is most easily accessible by car. The scenic drive from Rethymno will only take you 30 minutes, and the gorge is about an hour and a half from two larger cities in Crete, Chania and Heraklion.

Regardless of how you get to the starting point, you will have to park or be dropped off and walk to your final destination, but there are shorter and longer hikes available with varying difficulties. A public bus from Rethymno to Plakias stops at this location and will drop you off in Koxare Village, the starting point for the gorge's hikes. Guided tours can also be arranged if you're looking for someone with more experience and knowledge of the area to guide your excursion.