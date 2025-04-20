One Of The World's Best Lakes Is In A Mystical Greek Cave Offering A Dreamlike Boating Adventure

For more than 3,000 years, Greece has been a major epicenter of Western Civilization — with all the tourism that comes with that. Even today, Greece remains one of Europe's top travel destinations, boasting both sublime natural scenery and major historical sites. The nation's capital and cultural heart of Athens is consistently its top tourism draw, with iconic historical marvels like the Acropolis ranking high on Rick Steves' top spots for an evening stroll. As impressive as Athens' history and attractions are, however, Greece as a whole offers much more than just its historically famous city. One lesser-known, but unforgettable, Greek attraction is nestled away on a small island in the Ionian Sea. Thanks to a fortuitous interplay of nature and history, the magical Melissani Cave and its subterranean lake display a side of Greece that seems like something out of a dream.

From a purely geological angle, Melissani Cave and Lake are a singular artistic masterpiece from the natural forces that crafted the world-renowned Greek isles. The cave's silver limestone walls provide an eye-catching contrast with the deep blue water of its underground lake, while deep greens from the nearby forests decorate the entire scene from above. But with thousands of years of history in the region, Melissani Cave has also accumulated a good deal of archeological significance, as well as a prominent place in Greek mythology. And though Melissani Cave and Lake are beautiful to observe from afar, you can get a much more intimate immersion into its magical world of nature, history, and myth on an unforgettable boat tour.