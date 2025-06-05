An Underrated New Mexico Park Situated On A Dormant Super Volcano Is Filled With Pristine Views

Much of America's diverse and epic landscape comes courtesy of volcanic activity. Many of the most iconic natural wonders in the United States, particularly on the West Coast, were formed from volcanic eruptions along the much larger Pacific Ring of Fire (a massive "ring" of geologically active zones encircling the Pacific Ocean). World-famous spots like Yellowstone, Mount Rainier, and the Hawaii Volcanoes all arose from volcanic activity, and there are several unforgettable active volcanoes in the United States today. Even seemingly peaceful regions may have some explosive volcanic secrets lurking in their geological histories. One perfect example is New Mexico's deceptively pristine and scenic Valles Caldera National Preserve.

Right away, the word "caldera" in its name should clue you in that this beautiful stretch of New Mexico wilderness wasn't always as serene as it is today. Located about two hours north of Albuquerque, Valles Caldera is now a gorgeous stretch of meadows, woodlands, and mountain ecosystems that seem like a lush alternative to the rest of New Mexico's predominantly desert landscapes. However, while Valles Caldera today is one of New Mexico's most blissful nature preserves, its placid exterior masks the remnants of a massive volcano. With picturesque views originating from violent geological upheavals, Valles Caldera National Preserve is one of the best places to explore the complex beauty of America's volcanic heritage.